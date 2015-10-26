Lamar Miller credits his hot streak to more touches

Lamar Miller's workload has increased since Joe Philbin was given his walking papers and the running back hasn't disappointed.
Miller continued his hot streak under Dolphins interim coach Dan Campbell by exploding for 236 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in a 44-26 victory against the Texans on Sunday.
"Earlier in the year, I was worried about how many opportunities I was going to get," said Miller, per the Miami Herald. "I wasn't getting the ball that much. So every time I got it I was trying to make a big play, and I wasn't reading my keys."
Miller's damage on the Texans could have been a lot worse if the back didn't sit out the second half.
The fourth-year back credited his offensive line for providing the holes against J.J. Watt and Co., but Miller's vision and speed took advantage of the openings for big gains.
The Dolphins' offense all of a sudden is scary with Ryan Tannehill, wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rishard Matthews carving up secondaries and Miller playing the role of Le'Veon Bell.
Miller has rushed for 175 yards and 113 yards, respectively, the last two outings, but his pass catching has opened up the offense, giving Tannehill a security blanket.