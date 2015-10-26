 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Lamar Miller credits his hot streak to more touches

Published: Oct 26, 2015 at 02:12 AM

Lamar Miller's workload has increased since Joe Philbin was given his walking papers and the running back hasn't disappointed.

Miller continued his hot streak under Dolphins interim coach Dan Campbell by exploding for 236 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in a 44-26 victory against the Texans on Sunday.

Miller never received more than 15 touches the first four games of the season; with Campbell, the versatile back got the rock 21 times versus the Titans and another 17 times against the Texans.

"Earlier in the year, I was worried about how many opportunities I was going to get," said Miller, per the Miami Herald. "I wasn't getting the ball that much. So every time I got it I was trying to make a big play, and I wasn't reading my keys."

Miller's damage on the Texans could have been a lot worse if the back didn't sit out the second half.

The fourth-year back credited his offensive line for providing the holes against J.J. Watt and Co., but Miller's vision and speed took advantage of the openings for big gains.

The Dolphins' offense all of a sudden is scary with Ryan Tannehill, wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rishard Matthews carving up secondaries and Miller playing the role of Le'Veon Bell.

Miller has rushed for 175 yards and 113 yards, respectively, the last two outings, but his pass catching has opened up the offense, giving Tannehill a security blanket.

Watch out, AFC wild card contenders. The 3-3 Dolphins and Miller are on the rise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyrann Mathieu signing new two-year, $13.75 million deal with Saints

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu is signing a two-year, $13.75 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jaylon Johnson, Bears agree to new four-year, $76 million contract

Jaylon Johnson and the Chicago Bears agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Dolphins, free-agent TE Jonnu Smith agree to two-year, $10 million deal

The Miami Dolphins and free-agent tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Giants TE Darren Waller plans to make decision on retirement 'pretty soon' 

Darren Waller continues to contemplate retirement following his first year with the Giants. The 31-year-old tight end told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that he's currently unsure what his future holds.
news

Broncos release safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons

The Denver Broncos are releasing star safety Justin Simmons after eight years with the club, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers head coach Dave Canales: 'This is not the situation' for QB Russell Wilson

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales isn't entertaining the idea of bringing in Russell Wilson, with whom he spent a decade in Seattle, after the quarterback's release from the Broncos. 
news

Matthew Judon: Patriots finding 'new energy and new life' under head coach Jerod Mayo

After decades under Bill Belichick, Matthew Judon is embracing the new ideas that coach Jerod Mayo brings to the New England Patriots.
news

Texans TE Dalton Schultz glad focus is 'just football' in Houston after time with Cowboys

Tight end Dalton Schultz, who recently re-upped in Houston on a three-year contract, is glad the Texans' focus is "just football" after spending the beginning of the year with the showcase that comes from playing for the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Bills, QB Mitchell Trubisky agree to terms for return to Buffalo

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bills have agreed to terms on a deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. 
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys have had no talks about contract extension

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had no talks at all on a contract extension, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Wednesday. 
news

Joe Flacco admits he'd love to return to Browns, but still wants 'chance to play' in 2024

Joe Flacco, 39, is coming off a Comeback Player of the Year campaign with Cleveland. Could he return to the Browns in free agency this offseason?