Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson tweets 'I love my Ravens', rips 'false narrative' about wanting to leave Baltimore

Published: Mar 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens don't appear close to locking down star quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract, but the former NFL MVP wants it made clear he has no desire to leave Maryland.

"I love my Ravens I don't know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I'm having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind🙄," Jackson wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

It's unclear exactly what Jackson is responding to, but his comments came a day after Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti discussed the state of negotiations regarding the QB's contract.

Bisciotti told reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting on Tuesday that Jackson's lack of urgency in getting a long-term contract done is "unique as hell because everybody expects you to say, 'I've got to get mine now," according to ESPN.com.

The owner alluded to the idea that Jackson could go the Kirk Cousins route, play out the final year of his contract, then force the Ravens to use back-to-back franchise tags on the QB before forcing his way to free agency.

"But it's like, (GM) Eric (DeCosta) can't keep calling him and say, 'Hey Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done.' That's not a GM's job," Bisciotti said. "Kirk Cousins did it that way. What if Lamar says that? I'll play on the fifth year, I'll play on the franchise, I'll play on another franchise and then you can sign me.

"And that gives me three years to win the Super Bowl so you can make me a $60 million quarterback, because that's where it will be four years from now. That might be the case, but I don't talk to Lamar. It's not my role. I don't know the answer."

Bisciotti didn't insinuate that Jackson was trying to escape Baltimore but rather suggested the dynamic QB's motives are more psychological.

"The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn't think he's worthy," Bisciotti said. "I think he wants that to say, 'Now, I deserve to be on top.' People can speculate any way they want. I don't think he is turned on by money that much and he knows it's coming one way or the other."

Whatever the reason for the lack of a long-term deal, Bisciotti said he doesn't expect a new contract to happen before the season unless Jackson "has a change of heart."

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 30

﻿Arden Key﻿ is headed back to SEC country. The defensive end has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Wednesday. Key signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Longtime Saints, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement after 13 seasons

After 13 NFL seasons, two-time Super Bowl champion safety Malcolm Jenkins will no longer be going on patrols. The three-time Pro Bowler told Ryan Clark on The Pivot Podcast that he's retiring.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes has talked with 'a couple of teams' about trading back from No. 2 pick

Sitting with the No. 2 overall pick in next month's NFL draft, the Detroit Lions are open for business. Lions GM Brad Holmes reiterated this week that he'd consider trading down and noted he's talked with multiple teams on the topic.
news

Bears coach Matt Eberflus expects 'big jump' from QB Justin Fields in Year 2

During his rookie campaign, Justin Fields flashed glimpses of playmaking ability that provide optimism he can be the decades-long answer to the quarterback conundrum in Chicago. But there were also significant struggles.
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay calls Carson Wentz era a mistake: 'For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was irate after the season ended with his team missing the playoffs. Those bitter feelings still linger, and it's clear from Irsay's comments a change from quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ had to be made.
news

Roger Goodell addresses Deshaun Watson, Daniel Snyder investigation and Brian Flores' lawsuit at Annual League Meeting

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Tuesday that there is currently no timeline on potential league discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
news

Ravens sign John Harbaugh to three-year extension; still no progress made on Lamar Jackson deal

The Ravens signed Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2025, the team announced Tuesday. On the heels of Harbaugh's extension came fresh questions regarding Lamar Jackson's future, which still lacks clarity.
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers 'definitely need to get some speed' at receiver

With the Packers trading ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to Las Vegas and subsequently watching ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ sign in Kanas City, HC Matt LaFleur noted that Green Bay needs to add speed to its remade receiver room.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 29

Jabrill Peppers﻿ has a new home. The former Giants and Browns safety is signing a one-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Giardi reports.
news

Saints sign QB Andy Dalton to back up Jameis Winston

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the New Orleans Saints are signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year contract worth $3 million.
news

NFL owners approve modified overtime rule ensuring possession for both teams in playoff games

There are new rules for NFL overtime -- in the playoffs. League owners approved a modified overtime rule that ensures both teams get a possession, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. The rule change will be in effect for postseason games only.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW