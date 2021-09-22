Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson sore after 'pretty cool' front-flip touchdown: 'I'd probably do it again'

Published: Sep 22, 2021 at 01:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Lamar Jackson's go-ahead touchdown ultimately gave the Ravens the win over Kansas City and came with a bit of flair.

Keeping the ball on a read option that drew the entire Chiefs defense to the middle of the field, Jackson ran around the right end and was free to walk into the end zone late Sunday night. He trotted toward the goal line, then capped it with a front flip into the painted area.

While taunting talk remains prevalent early in the season, we can save that discussion for later. Jackson didn't draw a flag, but did help his Ravens take the lead -- and he'd likely do it again if given the opportunity.

"I'm kind of sore," Jackson said Wednesday of the effects of his acrobatic touchdown, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I didn't want to tell coach (John Harbaugh) because coach would've probably said something to me about flipping next time. I don't know. I'd probably do it again though. It was pretty cool."

The flip was pretty cool, but avoiding discussing it with Harbaugh -- a member of the coaching subcommittee that encouraged more attention paid to taunting -- was a wise move. Jackson is, after all, Baltimore's most important player by a massive margin, and after his 346 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns pushed Baltimore past Kansas City, Harbaugh is not likely to encourage any more physical risk in the name of celebration.

Jackson sealed Baltimore's come-from-behind win over Kansas City with a run on fourth-and-1 for a first down, a decision made after Harbaugh appealed directly to his quarterback for his input. When they agreed to go for it and executed, they reaped the rewards.

Harbaugh will want Jackson available for many more of those moments this season and beyond. He'll likely prefer Jackson score in a more conventional way, even if it is a little less fun.

Related Content

news

Rob Gronkowski clarifies that he watches game film following 'MNF' appearance

Rob Gronkowski made waves this week when he said that he doesn't watch film of the Buccaneers' opponents on the Manning "MNF" broadcast. On Wednesday, Gronk clarified that yes, he does watch tape.
news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons wants to be like 'The Terminator' to opposing QBs

Cowboys star rookie defender Micah Parsons is putting league quarterbacks on notice. First up: Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts this Monday night.
news

Steve Smith, Andre Johnson lead 122 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The list of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 modern-era nominees is comprised of 122 players, including 10 first-year eligible players led by wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson and Steve Smith, and linebacker DeMarcus Ware. 
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) 'throwing the kitchen sink' at treatment; QB won't practice Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching this week like Carson Wentz (multiple ankle sprains) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields to start vs. Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) injured

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that rookie QB Justin Fields will start Sunday vs. the Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) still battling through injury. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger (left pectoral) 'going to do everything I can' to play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger described a left pectoral injury he sustained in a loss to the Raiders last Sunday. The Steelers QB said he's aiming to play in Week 3 vs. Cincinnati, but will do so playing hurt. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, ruled out for Week 3

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is taking a week off. The Miami Dolphins quarterback won't play in their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as he recovers from fractured ribs, coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons 'capable' of being in playoff mix despite 0-2 start 

The 0-2 Atlanta Falcons have stumbled out of the gate in 2021, but QB Matt Ryan sees an improving team with 15 more weeks ahead of them as they face the 0-2 New York Giants in Week 3. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'The game is a little softer than it used to be'

Tom Brady continues to rail against certain aspects of the NFL evolution he's experienced throughout his 22-year career.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry and Arizona Cardinals standout quarterback Kyler Murray led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW