Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson sets records in dual-threat performance

Published: Oct 14, 2019 at 01:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Lamar Jackson put on a show once again and made some NFL history in the process in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback passed for 236 yards and rushed for 152 yards and a TD, becoming the first player in NFL history with 150-plus rush yards and 200-plus pass yards in a single regular season game. The only other time that feat was accomplished was former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick in the 2012 playoffs (263 yards passing and 181 yards rushing versus Green Bay).

Jackson's ability to beat the defense with his arm or legs was the difference Sunday.

"That's the most frustrating thing for a defense," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, via ESPN. "You have a play covered, and he's an elite athlete. He's one of the rarest I've seen in person. Just one little crease, and he's got 30 yards on you."

Jackson was especially dangerous early, becoming just the third QB since 1991 with 100-plus rush yards (111) in the first half of a tilt (OAK Terrell Pryor: 108 rush yards in Week 8, 2013; ATL Michael Vick: 127 rush yards in Week 12, 2006).

The second-year signal-caller is the third QB in the Super Bowl era to rush for 150-plus yards in a game. Others: Colin Kaepernick (Week 16, 2014); Michael Vick (Week 12, 2006 & Week 13, 2002).

"He is amazing. You just can't take that for granted," Ravens safety Earl Thomas II said. "It is just something special. You just don't see that every day. We need that from him."

Among QBs, only Michael Vick (10) and Russell Wilson (4) have more career games of 100-plus rush yards than Jackson (3) in the Super Bowl era.

Jackson is on pace to surpass Vick's 2006 single-season QB record of 1,039 rush yards. The Ravens' signal-caller is averaging 76.7 rush yards per game (Vick averaged 64.9), which puts him on pace for 1,225.7 rush yards over 16 games.

"Setting records and things like that, yeah, that's not really what you think about now," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson. "But someday it will mean something to him."

Right now, it's about the wins. Jackson's dual-threat ability is helping Baltimore stack them and take a two-game division lead in the AFC North.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts CB Stephon Gilmore on big plays vs. Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'He kept trying me, so I had to make him pay'

Indianapolis CB Stephon Gilmore intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone late in regulation and then broke up the quarterback's fourth-down pass in overtime to seal the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on Prime Video Thursday Night Football.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Colts' win over Broncos on Thursday

Faced with fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard line and down by three points in OT, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett went for the win, but a Wilson throw into the end zone was broken up by Stephon Gilmore for a 12-9 Indianapolis win.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on offseason trade interest from Panthers: 'They were top of the list'

Asked Thursday if the Panthers were in trade discussions to acquire him in the offseason, Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo said "they were top of the list."

news

Three-time Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell to make pro boxing debut vs. Uriah Hall on Oct. 29

Le'Veon Bell, a two-time All-Pro running back, is set to make his professional boxing debut against longtime UFC Fighter Uriah Hall on Oct. 29 in Arizona as part of the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva pay-per-view undercard.

news

Week 5 Thursday inactives: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

The official inactives for the Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

news

Patriots place backup QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) on injured reserve

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is headed to injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 4. Hoyer replaced the injured Mac Jones against Green Bay but was knocked out of the game after only 15 plays.

news

Buccaneers' Tom Brady on number of 2-2 teams in NFL: 'There's a lot of bad football from what I watch'

One of 15 NFL teams with a .500 record through four weeks of play, Tampa is tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South, but entering their Week 5 matchup, it seems as if their pair of wins is the last thing on anyone's minds

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Rams matchup: 'We're nobody's underdog'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has found his motivational tactic for Sunday's game against the Rams. When presented with the game's spread, he replied, "we're nobody's underdog."

news

Colts elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from practice squad for 'TNF' vs. former team Broncos

Phillip Lindsay's next stop in his once-unlikely NFL career comes in Indianapolis. He'll face a familiar team in his debut with his new team. The Colts are elevating Lindsay from their practice squad for Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Carson Wentz senses 'no panic' in Commanders despite 1-3 start to season

After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight. Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm.

news

Jared Goff aims to put Lions on winning path against familiar foe in Bill Belichick, Patriots

Detroit, the league's No. 1 offense, heads to New England this weekend for a date with a foe that is particularly familiar to one key player. Jared Goff said this week he and the Lions will be "ready" for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE