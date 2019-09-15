Lamar Jackson's maturation on display in Ravens' perfect start

It's apparent that the Ravens are relishing Jackson's fast start to the season. Jackson told reporters in Miami that his numbers against the Dolphins weren't bad "for a running back," which was a reference to all the critics who knocked him as a limited passer who ran relentlessly last season. After this latest win, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gleefully talked about how "it's going to be a real conundrum" for opposing defenses trying to contain Jackson in the coming weeks. What the Ravens didn't have to say outright was something that has become the overriding theme in Jackson's narrative: The dude has been sorely underestimated for far too long.