Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson among Week 1 Players of the Week

The first week of the 2020 season is in the books and the first NFL Players of the Week are unveiled.
Leading the list, nothing's changed for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, as the reigning AP Most Valuable Player picked up AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 1 for the second straight year.
Jackson's accolade comes along with one of the league's other superstar quarterbacks, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, taking home NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Jackson reeled in the honor five times last year, including sharing it with Wilson in Week 9.
Jackson is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-25 passing (80%) with no interceptions and a 151.2 rating in Baltimore's lopsided 38-6 win over the AFC North-rival Browns. It was Jackson's third career game with at least three passing scores and a rating of 150 or better, which is the most for any QB in his first three seasons.
Wilson lit up the scoreboard with four touchdown tosses in the Seahawks' 38-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Phenomenally accurate on the day, Wilson was 31 for 35, completing 88.6% of his throws for 322 yards and a 143.1 rating with no interceptions. The 88.6 completion percentage was the third-highest in an NFL game in league history (min. 35 attempts).
In the aftermath of the Los Angeles Chargers' nailbiting 16-13 victory over the host Cincinnati Bengals, cornerback Casey Hayward was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Hayward collected a game-high 12 tackles and added two passes defensed as L.A. held the Bengals to just 295 total yards.
Without a perfect day from kicker Daniel Carlson, it's unlikely the Las Vegas Raiders would have defeated the Carolina Panthers, 34-30, on Sunday. Thus, Carlson was voted AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The Silver and Black booter was perfect on the day, piling up 10 points as he hit all four of his extra points and both of his field goals, including one from a career-long 54 yards.
The Washington Football Team's Ryan Kerrigan moved past Philadelphia Eagles blockers and former Washington star Dexter Manley on Sunday in Washington's surprise 27-17 win. Kerrigan tallied two sacks (and a fumble recovery) to give him 92 for his career and the top spot on Washington's all-time sack list. Manley had 91.
As the New Orleans Saints held down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 34-23 win on Sunday, it was a great effort by Saints punter Thomas Morstead that pinned down the Bucs offense over and over. Morstead had five punts inside the 20-yard line on Sunday. In six total punts he averaged 44 yards per boot and set up the Bucs with poor field position throughout.