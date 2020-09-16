Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson among Week 1 Players of the Week

The first week of the 2020 season is in the books and the first NFL Players of the Week are unveiled.

Leading the list, nothing's changed for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, as the reigning AP Most Valuable Player picked up AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 1 for the second straight year.

Jackson's accolade comes along with one of the league's other superstar quarterbacks, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, taking home NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Jackson reeled in the honor five times last year, including sharing it with Wilson in Week 9.