Lamar Jackson reports to Ravens OTAs after missing first day of voluntary workouts

Published: May 23, 2023 at 03:32 PM
Kevin Patra

Lamar Jackson is back in Baltimore.

The Ravens quarterback reported for Day 2 of voluntary organized team activities Tuesday after missing Monday's session, NFL Network's Sherree Burruss reported, per a source.

The Athletic first reported the news.

Consternation surrounded Jackson skipping the first day of Phase 3 workouts, but was quickly wiped away with the former MVP entering the building Tuesday.

Jackson inked a five-year, $260 million contract this offseason, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

While workouts are voluntary at this stage, getting Jackson on the field for reps in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system, which the Ravens hope jumpstarts Jackson's passing attack, will be a boon for Baltimore heading toward the 2023 season.

