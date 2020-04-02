Lamar Jackson receives most 2020 Pro Bowl fan votes

Good Morning Football's Nate Burleson calls him Lamarvelous.

We just call him the people's choice.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received 704,699 total fan votes to lead all NFL players in balloting for the 2020 Pro Bowl. Fan voting ended Dec. 12, cementing Jackson as the league's most beloved player in 2019.

Much like he's treated defenders all season, Jackson blew by the nearest vote-getter, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, by over 164,000 votes. Patrick Mahomes (468,838 votes), Dalvin Cook (431,748 votes) and Christian McCaffrey (406,477 votes) held even greater gaps between them and Jackson while rounding out the top five.

Consider it the rise of the next generation. Four of the top five are under the age of 25 and are headed by the second-year superstar Jackson, the cause of league-wide nightmares and nationwide gasps every week.

Jackson broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing record for a quarterback in Week 15's win over the New York Jets and currently leads the league in passing touchdowns with 33. Those stellar numbers pair with a sterling 112.8 passer rating, 66.2 completion percentage and 10-game win streak for the hottest team in football.