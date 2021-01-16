Lamar Jackson, Ravens to explore big extension in offseason

Lamar Jackson earned his first playoff win a week ago. He goes for his second Saturday night against the Bills.

He could be signing his second contract in the months ahead.

The Ravens are open to a big-time extension for their star quarterback and the two sides are expected to explore that option in the spring or early summer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. First, the team will pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Jackson, you might recall, is without an agent and still represents himself, which could provide an interesting wrinkle to the negotiations. He'd be dealing with an organization that has always been open to early deals if it benefited both sides, Rapoport noted.

The third-year QB has far outplayed the one he was slotted with after Baltimore selected him with the 32nd overall pick of the 2018 draft. After sparking the team's turnaround and playoff run in his first season, he claimed MVP honors in 2019. His 2020 campaign wasn't as statistically spectacular, yet he still managed to top 1,000 yards rushing for the second straight year, an NFL record, and lead the Ravens back to the playoffs.