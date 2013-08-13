Ladies, fantasy football is much easier than you think

She knew this wasn't a group of beer-drinking girls who would opt for eye black over false eye lashes on their own. This is my stylish, successful group of friends who appreciate a good bottle wine and each summer send me into sheer panic at the thought of having to stand next to one of them in a bikini at the beach. To be honest, I wasn't sure how it was going to work. If you had turned on a football game back then, most of the girls couldn't differentiate between where the quarterback and running back lined up. Any talk about tight ends and it would lead to some sort of off-color conversation.