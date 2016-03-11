Ladarius Green: Steelers fans played role in my signing

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert kicked off free agency by taking a flight to Florida to woo the former Chargers tight end. In short order, Green was under contract in what could end up being one of the best value buys in free agency.
Green told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week that the large and vocal contingent of Steelers fans at a Chargers home game in October actually played a role in his decision in free agency.
"Did I notice?" Green asked about the black and gold invasion of Qualcomm Stadium in Week 5. "I think everyone noticed the number of Steelers fans out there. When you saw the towels in there it was pretty bad for us because we had to go on silent count. We knew they were there.
"You want to be around that kind of stuff. It was a pretty big point in coming."
Green had ankle surgery after the season, but expects to be ready for the start of training camp. His combination of speed and athleticism can make him a matchup nightmare for defensive coordinators who already have plenty to contend with on Pittsburgh's dynamic offense.