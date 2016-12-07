Around the NFL

Ladarius Green: 'Ben has been throwing me open'

Published: Dec 07, 2016 at 01:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

All season Ben Roethlisberger has searched for a second fiddle to Antonio Brown.

First, it looked like Eli Rogers might be the guy. Then Sammie Coates flashed. Still, none could be that consistent downfield complement to Brown the Pittsburgh Steelers lost when Martavis Bryant was suspended for the year.

Might tight end Ladarius Green be the answer?

After missing the first eight games due to injury, Green has displayed big-play ability the past two weeks. Green caught passes of 35 and 32 yards in Week 12, then destroyed the Giants on Sunday, going for six catches, 110 yards and a touchdown, including receptions of 37 yards, 33 yards and 20 yards.

After the first 100-yard game of his five-year career, Green was asked whether he was surprised by how wide open he's been the past two weeks.

"Yes. And at the same time, Ben has been throwing me open. He's put the ball where nobody can be around it except for me," Green said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "So like I said earlier, he makes it easier for me, as well as A.B. (Antonio Brown) and Le'Veon (Bell). They draw so much attention that it makes it easier for everybody else."

As Green continues to pile up yards, teams will attempt to adjust, but in the Steelers' offense, defenses can't scheme to stop him.

"I really don't think so, because everybody knows who A.B. is," he said. 'He's such a great and dynamic player that you can't game plan for somebody else when he's out there. As well as Le'Veon and other receivers that have been doing well, too. So we're just going to have to see how teams play us from now on and just have to go with the flow of it."

Green's correct that defenses won't take coverage or attention away from Bell and Brown to try and slow down a tight end with one career 100-yard game. Since 1970, no Steelers tight end has ever had 100-plus receiving yards in consecutive games.

On Sunday, Green did most of his damage from the slot, where he earned 90 of his 110 receiving yards, per Next Gen Stats.

The speed and field-stretching ability of the athletic tight end makes him the perfect fit for the Steelers' offense. With Bryant out, Big Ben hasn't had a consistent deep threat to open up the offense. The Steelers rank outside the top 10 in both scoring offense (12th) and total yards (11th) this season after finishing inside the top 10 in both categories in each of the last two years.

If Green consistently wins down the seam, an already potent offense becomes lethal as the playoffs approach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns signing former first-round QB Josh Rosen after workout

Josh Rosen, a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, is signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas, DE Marcus Davenport placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Saints receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, according to the league's transaction wire. Joining him on the PUP list is defensive end Marcus Davenport.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports for training camp amid contract uncertainty

Lamar Jackson is in the building. The Ravens quarterback reported for training camp Thursday, coincidentally on the same day Kyler Murray inked a big-time extension. Is Jackson next?

news

Browns work out QBs A.J. McCarron, Josh Rosen as Cleveland explores options for training camp

The Cleveland Browns worked out free-agent signal-callers A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals agree to terms on contract extension through 2028 season

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources.

news

Cowboys announce return of throwback white helmets for 2022 Thanksgiving game

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday that the team will be wearing a throwback helmet this season, taking advantage of the new NFL rule allowing one alternate helmet to bring back the team's original white helmet.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, July 21

Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will start training camp on the sideline. The team placed the TE on the physically unable to perform list due to a quad injury, per Dan Salomone of the team's official website.

news

Buccaneers LT Donovan Smith believes left guard competition will 'make everybody better'

Tampa Bay is replacing both starting guards this season. While Shaq Mason is slated to take over the right guard job, the left side will offer a training camp competition, likely between Aaron Stinnie and Luke Goedeke.

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'No one thinks anything of us' in competitive AFC West

Each of the four AFC West clubs spent the offseason loading up on talent in what should be the most hotly contested division in the NFL in 2022. Derek Carr, though, thinks Las Vegas is being overlooked.

news

Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 'urgency,' believes first full offseason can improve production in 2022

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be able to enjoy his first full offseason program heading into Year 3, and he's confident that will lead to greater production.

news

Buccaneers signing former Vikings, Giants TE Kyle Rudolph to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are signing former Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday night.

news

No Deebo Samuel deal imminent; status unclear for 49ers training camp

There is nothing imminent in regard to WR Deebo Samuel and the Niners agreeing to an extension, and it is unclear if he will be at training camp on Tuesday when veterans are scheduled to report, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW