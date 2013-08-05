LaDainian Tomlinson, Ray Lewis among next 50 Hall of Famers

Reed's candidacy is a topic of great debate, with the most prominent argument centering on his career stats, which fall short of those put up by many contemporaries. His detractors point to the fact that he never posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, while his supporters shoot back that adverse weather conditions in Buffalo curtailed his numbers. There is no question that Reed was a clutch player for most of his career, but will that be enough for voters to overlook that he was arguably the fourth-best player on a team that lost four consecutive Super Bowls? The thinking here is yes, though it's going to take awhile -- especially with Marvin Harrison (2014), Tim Brown (2016) and Terrell Owens (2016) getting in first.