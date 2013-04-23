LaDainian Tomlinson leads all-time fantasy mock draft

With this week's announcement of the new Madden cover athlete -- which included past and current superstars this year -- I thought it would be fun and interesting to create a one-man, five-round, all-time mock draft. Rather than looking at career numbers, however, I've based this draft on the greatest single statistical seasons in the NFL since 1960. As a result, fans of Hall of Famers like Joe Montana, Gale Sayers or Jim Taylor won't be pleased that their favorites didn't make this draft. That's because their best statistical seasons weren't better than the players listed. This mock will mimic what a real draft would look like, so the most productive players (based on fantasy points) aren't always the first players selected. Each numbered position represents an individual team, so no more than one quarterback, two running backs or two wide receivers will be selected for each roster.