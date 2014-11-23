Lacy rushes for season-high yards in Packers' win over Vikings

Published: Nov 23, 2014 at 08:17 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eddie Lacy rushed for 125 yards on 25 carries, both season highs to help Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers hang on for a 24-21 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Lacy scored twice, on a run in the first quarter and a catch in the fourth. Then, he rumbled through the line for two first downs to drain the clock after the Vikings (4-7) cut the lead to three with 3:23 remaining.

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and again avoided a turnover for the Packers (8-3), who stayed out of a potential trap against a struggling team with a game next week against surging New England. They also moved past Detroit into sole possession of first place in the NFC North when the Lions lost to the Patriots.

Green Bay beat Philadelphia 53-20 and Chicago 55-14 the last two games.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

