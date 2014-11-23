Lacy, Packers run past Vikings in Minnesota

Bridgewater finished 21 for 37 for 210 yards and an interception. He ran for 32 yards on five attempts, too, but far too many of his passes were off the mark. Bridgewater hit Greg Jennings on a short crossing pattern and Charles Johnson on the same play for the 2-point conversion that pulled the Vikings within three at 24-21, and he found Johnson from 22 yards out in the second quarter to tie the game at 7.