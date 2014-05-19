La. workman's comp bill causes ill will toward Saints by NFLPA

Published: May 19, 2014 at 05:52 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Star Tribune of Minneapolis looked at the life of players trying to make the NFL via the regional combines, as seen through the eyes of former University of Minnesota defensive tackle Roland Johnson and Villanova defensive end Rakim Cox.
  • Former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon, who is playing celebrity golf tournaments these days, said Saturday that pro football is a great game that needs to be taught correctly, the Alexandria (La.) Town Talk reported.
  • NFL.com reported that Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Robert Mathis was suspended without pay for the first four games of next season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Mathis said they were male fertility drugs that he did not know were on the league's list of banned substances.
  • The New York Times looked at a Canadian study that researched the timeline for bringing student athletes back to the classroom after a concussion.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

