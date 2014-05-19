La. workman's comp bill causes ill will toward Saints by NFLPA

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Associated Press reported that the NFL Players Association is asking player agents to warn clients about signing with the New Orleans Saints because of a push for unfavorable workman's compensation benefits in the legislature.
- The Star Tribune of Minneapolis looked at the life of players trying to make the NFL via the regional combines, as seen through the eyes of former University of Minnesota defensive tackle Roland Johnson and Villanova defensive end Rakim Cox.
- The Los Angeles Times profiledArizona Cardinals assistant coach Tom Pratt, who still enjoys working at age 77.
- The Philadelphia Eagles' official website featuredAlejandro Villanueva, who is transitioning from being an Army Ranger to an NFL player.
- Former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon, who is playing celebrity golf tournaments these days, said Saturday that pro football is a great game that needs to be taught correctly, the Alexandria (La.) Town Talk reported.
- NFL.com reported that Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Robert Mathis was suspended without pay for the first four games of next season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Mathis said they were male fertility drugs that he did not know were on the league's list of banned substances.
- Entrepreneur Magazine featured former NFL wide receiver Eddie Kennison, who is finding success by buying businesses.
- The Iowa City Press-Citizen featured former San Diego Chargers kicker Nick Kaeding, who is using his NFL experience to lay the groundwork for becoming an entrepreneur.
- The New York Times looked at a Canadian study that researched the timeline for bringing student athletes back to the classroom after a concussion.
- WDIV-TV in Detroit reported on area schools that are using low-rated helmets in the Virginia Tech star ratings.
- The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle wrote about how one school in the Tennessee city is using the Guardian Cap and is having positive results.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor