LA Rams Pro Bowl, Super Bowl center Rich Saul dies

Published: Apr 16, 2012 at 09:00 PM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Rich Saul, a six-time Pro Bowl center who played on the only Los Angeles Rams team to reach the Super Bowl, has died.

The St. Louis Rams posted a statement on their website Monday saying Saul died after nine years of leukemia Sunday in Newport Beach, Calif. He was 64.

Originally the Rams' eighth-round draft pick out of Michigan State in 1970, Saul earned Pro Bowl status in each of his last six seasons from 1975 to 1981 and finished his career with 105 consecutive starts.

He was a favorite of Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo, who took his snaps in Super Bowl XIV. The Rams lost 31-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Saul's twin brother Ron also played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Houston Oilers and Washington Redskins.

