LA Rams Pro Bowl, Super Bowl center Rich Saul dies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Rich Saul, a six-time Pro Bowl center who played on the only Los Angeles Rams team to reach the Super Bowl, has died.
The St. Louis Rams posted a statement on their website Monday saying Saul died after nine years of leukemia Sunday in Newport Beach, Calif. He was 64.
He was a favorite of Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo, who took his snaps in Super Bowl XIV. The Rams lost 31-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Saul's twin brother Ron also played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Houston Oilers and Washington Redskins.