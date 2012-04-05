LA NFL stadium developer releases impact plan

Published: Apr 05, 2012 at 09:28 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A group seeking to build a $1.4 billion NFL stadium in Los Angeles says it will spend tens of millions to upgrade freeways, streets and train stations to soften the blow of throngs of fans crowding downtown.

The Anschutz Entertainment Group released its 10,000-page Environmental Impact Report on Thursday, a long-awaited and essential step in the developer's efforts to return the NFL to LA.

The report says the stadium, Farmers Field, will have "unavoidable significant impacts," including nearly 20,000 cars downtown on weekends.

AEG says it will pay $2.4 million to help add a lane to the Hollywood Freeway to avoid bottlenecks and $10 million to upgrade a Metro Blue Line station near the stadium.

The report says the plan meets the government's requirement of a 100 percent carbon-neutral stadium.

