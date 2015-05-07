 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

La'el Collins signs with Dallas Cowboys

Published: May 07, 2015 at 06:36 AM

The Cowboys had one of the league's most dominant offensive lines last season. They have now added a first-round caliber talent as an undrafted free agent.

Former LSU tackle La'el Collins signed a three-year deal, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, who added the deal is worth a fully guaranteed $1.7 million, an unprecedented number for a player who was not selected in the draft and the max that Collins could have been offered.

Collins is currently working to clear his name in a Louisiana police investigation into the murder of Brittany Mills. Collins met with Baton Rouge police Monday and is not considered a suspect. Mills, 29, was pregnant at the time of her death and had a previous relationship with the LSU star. Rapoport reported on Wednesday that test results showed Collins is not the father of the baby who died in Baton Rouge, per a source informed of the results. The legal situation delayed Collins' entry into the NFL. 

The move caps a busy few days for Collins, in which he met with various Dolphins players and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan. The signing also continues a high-risk offseason for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Dallas gambled on Nebraska pass rusher Randy Gregory in the second round of this year's draft despite some doubt surrounding his ability to handle the rigors of pro football. Gregory and Collins have the same agent, Deryk Gilmore.

On the field, there will be a rush to say that Dallas got three first-round picks for the price of one and at the moment, it certainly appears like a coup if all goes according to plan. That is a big if. Collins' struggles in pass protection could prolong his development. Gregory could struggle under the bright lights.

But at the moment, Dallas looks to have the ability to slide Collins in at right tackle or left guard and get a projected Day 1 starter. The team already has first-round picks Tyron Smith (left tackle), Zack Martin (right guard) and Travis Frederick (center) all entering, or playing in the midst of their prime.

At least on paper, it would have to be considered the best offensive line in football if Collins is the player scouts and analysts think he can be. That's why Jones was so aggressive in signing Collins. 

Reports out of Dallas suggest the owner rolled out the red carpet and had the entire team behind him. The details on the contract are unique for an undrafted free agent, and the contract is not the only unprecedented situation at work here. Dallas' depth is envious to any team that has hoped to play power football.

Jones has to be thrilled. Though he's never been afraid to make a mistake, the mad rush to improve on his best team in nearly a decade is palpable. Romo just turned 35. Jason Witten, another franchise cornerstone, just turned 33. Dez Bryant is nearing a point where he might set the market for wide receiver deals in the future.

In short, now is the time to strike.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs' Chris Jones to keep chasing 'greatness' after record deal: No amount of money will change me

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones inked his ginormous new contract following his third Super Bowl victory. The 29-year-old said Tuesday that he never had designs on leaving K.C.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel switching jersey to No. 1 in 2024 

With the start of the new league year set to start on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be donning a new number in the back of his jersey for the 2024 season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders to release WR Hunter Renfrow 

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow when the new league year begins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Browns, QB Jameis Winston finalizing one-year contract 

Cleveland has its backup to Deshaun Watson, and it isn't the reigning Comeback Player of the Year. Jameis Winston is finalizing a one-year deal to join the Browns.
news

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returning to Eagles on three-year contract for up to $33M

Following a season with the Lions, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is returning to play for the Eagles on a three-year pact worth up to $33 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Panthers acquiring Steelers WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson; teams swapping picks

The Carolina Panthers are acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the No. 240 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Steelers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and the No. 178 overall pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Texans, DE Danielle Hunter agree to terms on two-year, $49M contract

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter is signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to one-year contract worth up to $10 million

The Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Lavonte David to a one-year, $9 million contract that can become worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Giants signing QB Drew Lock as veteran backup to Daniel Jones

The New York Giants found their veteran backup. Big Blue is signing Drew Lock, who will replace Tyrod Taylor as the quarterback behind Daniel Jones.
news

Steelers signing ex-Ravens LB Patrick Queen to three-year, $41 million deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing ex-Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Derrick Henry is headed to one of the top contenders in the AFC. The veteran running back is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.