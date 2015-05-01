Around the NFL

La'el Collins plans to enter '16 draft if not picked Friday

Published: May 01, 2015 at 10:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

LSU offensive lineman La'el Collins has a plan in place if he's not drafted by a team on Friday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Collins and his camp have determined that if he's not selected in the second or third round, he will refuse to sign a contract with an NFL club and resubmit his name for the 2016 NFL Draft.

The CBA states that any player who does not sign with the team that drafts him can be selected by any team the following draft.

The league on Thursday rejected agent Deryk Gilmore's request to pull Collins from this year's draft in favor of the supplemental draft.

Collins, while not a suspect, is scheduled to meet with Baton Rouge (Louisiana) police in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old pregnant woman, Brittany Mills. NFL Media's Albert Breer noted that Collins will not be able to meet with authorities until after the draft.

"He's not a suspect, but we are seeking to question him," Cpl. Don Coppola told NFL Media's Albert Breer on Tuesday. "He knew the victim. We're not sure of the exact nature of the relationship. But for the investigation and through the investigation, we're exhausting all avenues to locate this young lady's killer."

On Tuesday, NFL general managers were informed about the situation according to Rapoport. Included in the note to GMs was information that a woman Collins knew, Mills, was murdered. Mills was pregnant and the baby initially survived but the infant died Friday, per Baton Rouge police. The police are now trying to determine parental responsibility. The note said that Collins had not contacted Mills since September.

Collins was initially expected to be one of the first blockers taken on Thursday night, but he was not selected in the first round.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 10

The Broncos are nearing a deal to add coach Dom Capers to their staff. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Seahawks hiring former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is hiring former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. 
news

Dolphins retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer

The Dolphins defense that ignited a seven-game win streak last season will have its coordinator back in 2022. New coach Mike McDaniel, introduced Thursday, will retain defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank on re-signing Cordarrelle Patterson: 'We'd love to have (him) back'

The Falcons tapped into Cordarrelle Patterson﻿'s athleticism in a way that no team ever had last year, and club owner Arthur Blank wants to see more of it. Blank considers it a no-brainer to re-sign the highly versatile skill player.
news

Mike Evans, Buccaneers moving on without Tom Brady: 'I like our chances' 

Following a Super Bowl title and an NFC South crown, the Buccaneers will move on without Tom Brady. But Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans tells NFL.com's Kevin Patra the lessons instilled by Brady will carry on and the team's success can, too. 
news

Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders hints at retirement

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caught 42 passes for 626 yards and averaged 14.9 yards per catch last season as one of Josh Allen's most reliable targets. But while production isn't telling him it might be time to hang it up, something else is: family.
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth named 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 

Over 16 NFL autumns, Andrew Whitworth has blocked the best of the best while also leaving an indelible mark on local communities. Just days before he's set to play in Super Bowl LVI, the big man with the big heart received the NFL's most prestigious tribute: the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2021 AP NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Thursday night. Rodgers also won MVP honors last season, and he now holds four overall.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp named 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

After claiming the first receiving triple crown in more than a decade, and just the fifth in history, the Rams' Cooper Kupp was announced as the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday during NFL Honors. 
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel named 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year

The Titans overcame the loss of their most impactful player among a rash of injuries to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year, and now their coach has been honored accordingly. Mike Vrabel was named the NFL AP Coach of the Year on Thursday. He is the first coach in Titans history to earn the award.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was revealed at NFL Honors on Thursday night. Among the inductees were Richard Seymour, LeRoy Butler and Tony Boselli.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow named 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named the 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday at "NFL Honors" in Los Angeles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW