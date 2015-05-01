La'el Collins plans to enter '16 draft if not picked Friday

LSU offensive lineman La'el Collins has a plan in place if he's not drafted by a team on Friday.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Collins and his camp have determined that if he's not selected in the second or third round, he will refuse to sign a contract with an NFL club and resubmit his name for the 2016 NFL Draft.
The CBA states that any player who does not sign with the team that drafts him can be selected by any team the following draft.
The league on Thursday rejected agent Deryk Gilmore's request to pull Collins from this year's draft in favor of the supplemental draft.
Collins, while not a suspect, is scheduled to meet with Baton Rouge (Louisiana) police in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old pregnant woman, Brittany Mills. NFL Media's Albert Breer noted that Collins will not be able to meet with authorities until after the draft.
"He's not a suspect, but we are seeking to question him," Cpl. Don Coppola told NFL Media's Albert Breer on Tuesday. "He knew the victim. We're not sure of the exact nature of the relationship. But for the investigation and through the investigation, we're exhausting all avenues to locate this young lady's killer."
On Tuesday, NFL general managers were informed about the situation according to Rapoport. Included in the note to GMs was information that a woman Collins knew, Mills, was murdered. Mills was pregnant and the baby initially survived but the infant died Friday, per Baton Rouge police. The police are now trying to determine parental responsibility. The note said that Collins had not contacted Mills since September.
Collins was initially expected to be one of the first blockers taken on Thursday night, but he was not selected in the first round.