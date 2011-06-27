L.T. enjoying time away from game, but he's anxious to return

"Not to say if we win it this year I'm going to retire, because I probably won't," Tomlinson said. "I don't want to put a limit on when I should stop playing. I think it's a feeling you have, but also I don't want to have that feeling of leaving just a tad bit too early and saying, 'Gosh, I wish I could've kept playing another year.' Or hold on too long. It has to be the right exit to the game."