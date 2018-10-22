Around the NFL

L.P. LaDouceur on penalty: 'Never had that before'

Published: Oct 22, 2018 at 02:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

From missed opportunities in the red zone or botched kicking attempts, Sunday's action in Week 7 produced wild finishes, including the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 loss to the Washington Redskins.

The Cowboys lined up to attempt a potential 47-yard game-tying kick with three seconds remaining in the game, but long snapper L.P. LaDouceur was flagged for a false start. The 5-yard penalty made it a 52-yard attempt, resulting in kicker Brett Maher hitting the left upright as time expired.

After the game, LaDouceur, who is in his 14th season, was left in bewilderment that he drew an infraction for something he has done his entire career as part of his pre-snap routine.

"Never had that before," LaDouceur said, via the Cowboys' official website. "I do the exact same thing every time, so when that happens, that's what I was telling the ref, 'I do the exact same thing.'"

The veteran long snapper said he attempted to position the ball, which was on the ground, to his comfort level before snapping. LaDouceur added his understanding of the rule is he is allowed to adjust the ball as long as it isn't picked up off the ground.

Nevertheless, the official on the field didn't see the play the same way LaDouceur did. And Al Riveron, the league's senior vice of president of officiating, backed up the call, categorizing LaDouceur's actions as "illegal ball movement" on Twitter with a video replay.

"I just adjust it down so I can put my hands on the bottom of it so I can snap it in the right direction," LaDouceur said. "The exact same thing I've been doing for 14 years."

Ultimately, the penalty resulted in a longer field goal attempt.

Maher, however, refused to place the blame on his miss on the infraction, pointing out he pulled it and the elements of the outdoor stadium might have contributed.

"That penalty had zero impact on the result of that kick, I can promise you that," Maher said. "L.P. and [holder] Chris [Jones], like they've done all year, they made my job easy, and it was the same in that situation. I felt like I was very capable of making that kick, just didn't get it done."

The loss dropped the Cowboys to a 3-4 record and a tie with the Philadelphia Eagles for second place in the NFC East. The Redskins improved to 4-2 and currently sit in first place in the division.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy not wasting time thinking about USC job: 'I am where my feet are'

The opening of the head coaching job at USC sent shockwaves through the football world and all the way to Kansas City. Potential candidate Eric Bieniemy, though, said he's focused on the job he currently holds.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ won't be going under the knife following his significant hip injury, but the Washington quarterback is still expected to miss about half of the 2021 season.
news

Tom Brady on playing until 50: 'I think I can, I think it's a yes'

Birthday No. 45 was Tom Brady's self-imposed expiration date regarding his football career. When he said he'd play until he's 45, we all scoffed, but at 44, he's still great. Good news, Brady fans: He's thinking about delaying his departure target to 50.
news

Eagles C Jason Kelce debuts blonde hair after losing trade bet to Zach Ertz

Eagles center Jason Kelce debuted a new blonde look on Thursday, revealing that the hair change was a product of a lost bet with teammate Zach Ertz.
news

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence to miss 'significant time' after undergoing foot surgery

﻿DeMarcus Lawrence's lengthy road to recovery has officially begun. The Cowboys' star defensive end underwent surgery Thursday on his fractured foot and will miss "significant time," coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. Lawrence suffered the break during a 1-on-1 pass rush drill in practice Wednesday.
news

Texans RB Mark Ingram: 'We have a team that can be great, win games and be a championship-type team'

The Texans are riding high after a blowout win in Week 1. Mark Ingram credits first-time head coach David Culley for keeping them on a stable plane despite being surrounded by uncertainty and external negativity.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 16

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ has been called to the boss' office. He's getting promoted. The Ravens elevated the veteran running back to the 53-man roster.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Here are the injury reports for each Week 2 game of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Raiders QB Marcus Mariota to miss multiple weeks after aggravating quad on 'MNF'

Marcus Mariota is expected to miss multiple weeks after aggravating a quadriceps injury during his lone snap of Las Vegas' overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor 'excited' for first return to Cleveland since leaving Browns in 2019

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor faces the Browns in Week 2 and offers some reflection on his short stay with the Browns ahead of the Baker Mayfield era.
news

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence suffers broken foot in practice, out indefinitely 

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ sustained a broken foot and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Allen Robinson's shallow Week 1 route chart a product of 'what we were trying to get accomplished'

Allen Robinson's route chart from Chicago's Week 1 loss wasn't exactly explosive. The star WR spoke on the matter, which gained traction via his route chart being posted to Twitter and largely seen as a disgrace to a player who has finished each of the last two seasons with 1,100 receiving yards.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW