Around the NFL

L.A. Rams go from punchline to top of NFC West

Published: Sep 26, 2016 at 05:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Let's take a short trip back in time. We're going back to Monday Night Football in Week 1 when the entire nation was laughing at the Rams. Los Angeles just got shut out by a not-very-good San Francisco 49ers squad and employed a quarterback, Case Keenum, who struggled to complete a forward pass.

After being a punchline with zero points a fortnight ago, Jeff Fisher's 2-1 Rams are now leading the NFC West after Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That's right, the Rams currently sit atop a division that includes NFC powerhouses Seattle and Arizona -- by virtue of a tiebreaking win over the Seahawks. Even with a -17 point differential, Los Angeles claims the top spot (for comparison, the Seahawks own a +15 differential).

The Rams are over .500 after three games for the first time since 2006. That Scott Linehan-led '06 squad started 4-1 and finished 8-8 (because of course they did). Sunday's victory snapped the current longest streak of a franchise being under .500 after three games.

Per NFL Media Research, since 1970, only three teams failed to score a touchdown in their first two games and were above .500 after three contests: 2016 Rams are 2-1; 1988 Browns were 2-1 (finished 10-6, made playoffs); 1974 Eagles were 2-1 (finished 7-7, missed playoffs).

"All I know is we got Arizona at Arizona next week," Fisher said after the game when asked about avoiding a 1-2 start, via the L.A. Times. "None of them are easy, but we'll take it."

The Rams' offense entered Sunday's contest ranking last in the NFL in points per game (4.5), total yards per game (234.0), yards per play (4.0), third down percent (22.2) and TDs (0). On Sunday, Keenum and Todd Gurley helped lift the Rams to four offensive touchdowns, 37 total points, 320 total yards, 5.3 YPP, and a 46.2 third-down conversion percent. Not otherworldly leaps, but trending in the right direction.

When talking up Keenum this summer, coaches continually noted his three-game winning streak late last season. The Rams have now won five of their last seven games dating back to Week 14, 2015.

"I mean you got to keep this right here, this momentum going," receiver Kenny Britt said of the two-game win streak.

The NFL is a week-to-week league. A loss to Arizona next week will pull the Rams back to .500 and off the division pedestal.

But for one week you own an NFL division leader, Los Angeles. Get excited.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

Veteran wideout ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ will return to San Francisco for a second stint with the club after agreeing to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Los Angeles Chargers signing quarterback Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing quarterback Chase Daniel as their backup, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing WR Sammy Watkins to one-year, $6 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Aaron Jones happy to re-sign with Green Bay, believes Packers have 'unfinished business'

After the threat of free agency made things unclear in Green Bay's backfield, running back Aaron Jones made it clear he wanted to remain a Packer after signing a four-year deal.  
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, charged with fourth-degree felony of receiving stolen firearm

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW