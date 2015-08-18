Around the NFL

L.A. Rams fans flock to see former team in Oxnard

Published: Aug 18, 2015 at 12:40 AM

The Cowboys dealt with a massive overflow of fans to their Oxnard, Calif., training camp site on Monday, but it had nothing to do with anyone on their roster.

The Rams were in town, and apparently there's still a massive portion of their fan base left over from 1994, the year the team moved to St. Louis.

Sensing an opportunity to sway the NFL owners who will decide on a team's eventual move to Los Angeles, they made themselves heard.

"They told us there were going to be a lot," Rams tight end Jared Cook told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "But I wasn't really expecting that many. With the Rams, this used to be their home city. I wasn't expecting to see that many people. It was pretty cool."

Per the paper, the attendance rose by roughly 5,400.

The accompanying scene was great, so long as you're not one of the fans desperate to see the team remain in St. Louis. The fans were making their intentions quite clear.

If nothing else, it will provide an interesting subplot to what we thought would be the highlight of this week's joint practices: An epic battle between the NFL's best offensive and defensive lines.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down Week 1 of the preseason and kicks off a week's worth of spectacular fantasy insight.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting quarterback for Week 1

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the starter for Week 1 of the regular season on Friday night following the team's preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Smith was in a quarterback battle with Drew Lock.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games

The final week of preseason play continued Friday with four games. Here's What We Learned.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold, DT Derrick Brown, K Zane Gonzalez injured in preseason finale vs. Bills

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold sustained an ankle injury during the second half of the game and was carted off the field to the locker room.

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott addresses Matt Araiza gang rape allegation: 'Goal is find the truth and do the right thing'

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, who on Thursday was accused in a lawsuit of taking part in the gang rape of a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University in 2021, will not play Friday in his team's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Bills-Panthers game delayed due to lightning near Bank of America Stadium

The Panthers' preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills has been delayed due to inclement weather in the Charlotte area.

news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) passes physical, coming off PUP list

Ronnie Stanley took a significant step toward a healthy return Friday when he passed his physical. The Ravens announced Stanley's successful physical examination, clearing the way for him to get back on the field perhaps in time for Week 1.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston expected to start tonight vs. Chargers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to play versus the Chargers tonight, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It will be Winston's first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of 2021.

news

Jets' Robert Saleh not closing door on Denzel Mims reconciliation: 'I'm not going to say it's over with him'

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested a trade after finding himself buried on the depth chart, but head coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to call it "over" with the third-year pro.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bears' Teven Jenkins ready to seize starting right guard job following trade rumors

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was the subject of trade rumors less than a month ago, but now he's looking at an opportunity to earn the starting job at right guard.

news

Ravens safety Chuck Clark confirms he requested trade following Kyle Hamilton selection

The Ravens bulked up their safety corps this offseason, signing Marcus Williams to a big free-agent deal and swiping rookie Kyle Hamilton with the draft. The decision to draft Hamilton in the first round caught starter Chuck Clark by surprise.

news

Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love 'did a lot of good things' in Packers' preseason action

While the preseason numbers weren't glowing, Jordan Love displayed improvement in his pocket presence and reading defenses, and threw a number of nice balls in Thursday night's preseason loss in Kansas City.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE