 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

L.A. Chargers sign first-round pick Mike Williams

Published: May 11, 2017 at 10:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A year after a protracted standoff with their top draft pick, the Chargers made quick work inking their first-round selection.

Los Angeles announced Thursday receiver Mike Williams officially signed his four-year contract. The deal is worth $19.75 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. As with all first-round selections the deal comes with a team option for a fifth season.

The 6-foot-4 Clemson product was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Williams brings size and high-point catch ability to a deep Chargers pass-catching corps that includes Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and tight ends Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates. If the group can stay healthy and the offensive line improves, the Chargers could boast the best offense of the Philip Rivers-era.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses legalized gambling, officiating, player safety ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of league topics on Monday -- including the game's integrity in regard to legalized gambling, the current state of officiating, diversity initiatives and player health and safety -- during his news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night.
news

Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pec) unsure if he'll practice this week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs star guard Joe Thuney's status for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday remains up in the air. Thuney told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport from Opening Night that he's still unsure whether he'll practice this week.
news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers fielded questions at Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl Opening Night in Las Vegas about everything from Super Bowl LVIII, the week ahead and beyond.
news

Giants hiring Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen as new DC

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to be their next DC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

NFL announces Eagles as designated team for Brazil game

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday the Philadelphia Eagles will be the designated team for the league's first-ever game in São Paulo, Brazil.
news

Commanders' Dan Quinn on second chance as head coach: 'You can't turn back the clock, but you do have to learn the lesson'

Speaking to the media for the first time since Washington announced him as its next head coach, Dan Quinn reflected on his history and his determination to take what he learned from his first coaching stint with the Falcons.
news

Raheem Morris on returning to Falcons as head coach: 'Coming back home, this is certainly the best feeling in the world'

The Atlanta Falcons introduced their newest head coach, Raheem Morris, who is no stranger to the organization. Having been a part of their coaching staff for four years, Morris said getting this job is "coming home."
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell to attempt NFL comeback, indicates interest is only in playing for Steelers

Former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell, who spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, took to social media last week to say that he is considering a return to the NFL after two years away but only wants to play with one team.
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones doesn't think Mike McCarthy being in final year of contract will hamper DC search

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is unconcerned with any complications regarding Dallas' search for a defensive coordinator as head coach Mike McCarthy enters the final year of his contract.
news

Niners CEO Jed York: Chargers will be 'very, very successful' with Jim Harbaugh as head coach

San Francisco 49ers chief executive office Jed York, who a decade ago nearly reached the NFL mountaintop with Jim Harbaugh before the relationship came to an abrupt end, recently expressed optimism for the Chargers' future with their new head coach.
news

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner continues to ignore 'outside noise' after ninth Pro Bowl year

Plenty of people retire to Florida. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner's not one of them. He was in the Sunshine State this weekend being celebrated as one of the NFL's best, even if naysayers have been predicting lost steps to come for a while now.