L.A. Chargers sign first-round pick Mike Williams

A year after a protracted standoff with their top draft pick, the Chargers made quick work inking their first-round selection.
Los Angeles announced Thursday receiver Mike Williams officially signed his four-year contract. The deal is worth $19.75 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. As with all first-round selections the deal comes with a team option for a fifth season.
The 6-foot-4 Clemson product was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft.
Williams brings size and high-point catch ability to a deep Chargers pass-catching corps that includes Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and tight ends Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates. If the group can stay healthy and the offensive line improves, the Chargers could boast the best offense of the Philip Rivers-era.