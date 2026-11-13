Kyren Williams, Blake Corum have redefined Rams' offense: 'This is who we really are'

LOS ANGELES -- With Los Angeles Rams pass catchers dropping by the day, the survival plan has never been clearer: run the bleeping ball.

For all the injuries that have hit the Rams offense -- from Puka Nacua to Davante Adams to Terrance Ferguson to Jordan Whittington -- their healthiest component is at a position that often takes the most wear and tear: running back.

However, that's the system they've built with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, and the two keep building for each other.

They were the forgotten men at times early in the season, when the Rams tried to lean into a passing attack led by the reigning NFL MVP, Matthew Stafford, and also found themselves fighting to come back in games amid a 2-4 start. Corum went through a three-game stretch in Weeks 3-5 where he saw just 16 total carries, with Stafford throwing more than 50 times in each contest.

After losing Adams to a ruptured hamstring amid a 2-4 start, the Rams finally leaned on the backfield out of necessity. In that span, Corum and Williams have combined for 424 yards on 4.9 yards per carry. They've averaged 29 carries between them in those games, and the Rams are 3-0.

"We're just being able to get comfortable," Corum said. "It's one thing to watch film, but to actually be out there and feel the defense and figure out what they do, how they tackle, how you can set your blocks, how you can get them to trigger and then you bounce around."

The Rams don't have a singular force in the backfield like Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs or Jonathan Taylor. Instead, they have arguably the best 1-2 punch in the league. The duo allows coach Sean McVay to lean on the ground game at high volume, keeping both players fresh and on the field.

That is what this backfield has been since the start of last season, when they combined for nearly 2,000 yards (1,998, to be exact). It's an underrated component in making the Rams offense the No. 1-scoring juggernaut, sprining open Stafford's career season of no-look passes, tight-end elevation and mastery with Nacua and Adams.

"I feel like McVay is a good coach at realizing what his team is good at and being able to lean on those things once you find out," right guard Kevin Dotson said. "You get four or five games into the season and say, 'OK, this is who we really are.'

"I think he realized that the run is a part of our game. I think he's adding more into it, and now he's just adding variations, stuff to keep people honest, and you know the run always opens up the pass. That's really our main thing: Get the run going to be able to get (Stafford) to be able to get his passes going."

The identity has changed from last season out of necessity. Losing Nacua and Adams ripped away the NFL's reigning leaders in touchdown catches and receptions, respectively. Injuries have also cost Ferguson the past five games and have limited Colby Parkinson, dropping the tight end group to far below the 1,128 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns it produced last season.

That's why the Rams have shifted to the run. To survive without their top three targets, they'll need to lean on the downhill, attacking play of an offensive line that has four of five starters experienced together and thriving (now with Beaux Limmer filling in for an injured Steve Avila at left guard).

"It just helps us build confidence," Dotson said. "Being able to run the ball and get five or six yards a pop, that's the thing that gets us hyped. (McVay) Being able to get us hyped gets us ready for the pass. Everything makes us play better once you see, boom, OK, four (yards), OK, boom, another four.

"We can move it, and then it's about being able to add things to the back end, like that third down or something that looks like that run and turns into a pass. Making every run feel like, 'What is he about to do?' "

Williams leads the NFL in rushing success rate for the second straight season, at 61.4 percent. Corum leads the NFL with 0.17 expected points added per rushing attempt. And though the Rams initially preferred Williams on the field for most snaps because of his leadership, receiving ability and pass protection, the best version of the Rams has come when they strike a balance. The Rams are 4-0 this season when Corum plays at least 30 percent of the offensive snaps.

The shift to a balanced backfield hasn't come because Williams' game has declined. His 4.7 yards per carry is in line with his 4.6 career average, and he's already tied a career high with 36 receptions, with 23 yards needed to match last season's career-best 281 receiving yards. And while ball security was once a challenge for him, Williams has fumbled just four times since the start of last season on 358 total touches.

However, Corum has pulled mostly even with Williams thanks to his strides as a passing weapon, an area he came into training camp looking to improve the most. It's shown up some in pass protection, though Williams is still the clear top option there.

It's become clearer with his 10 catches for 99 yards, thanks in part to Corum spending each practice catching at least 40 passes from the JUGS machine. His route tree is still developing, so the Rams deploy Corum mostly on screens, which have answered the blitzes defenses are throwing at the Rams more and more with the loss of Adams as a downfield threat.

Both backs' ability to contribute in the passing game keeps defenses from knowing whether the Rams are leaning into a run- or pass-focused script, as earlier rotations did. Williams and Corum can also provide targets for a passing game that currently relies on a mix of Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels, Xavier Smith and Brennan Presley at wide receiver.

"Whether it's in the run game or in the pass game, you get the ball in their hands. They're going to find a way to break tackles, to go make plays," offensive coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase said of the backs.

If the Rams can keep this efficiency and ball security at a higher volume, they can incrementally build their younger wide receiving corps rather than relying on them too much.

Additionally, they can win field-position battles to allow their defense to live by its motto: "make them snap it one more time," giving Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Byron Young more chances to create explosive plays in the pass rush.

It's a tightrope act in a season of managing injuries, but Williams and Corum keep answering the bell.

The best version of the Rams offense has consistently leaned on both of them.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.