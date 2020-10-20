Around the NFL

Kyler Murray shakes off slow start, leads Cardinals to lopsided win vs. Cowboys in first game back home

Published: Oct 20, 2020 at 12:33 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Much like his previous six outings inside AT&T Stadium, Kyler Murray proved once again to be the best player on the field.

Returning home with the backdrop of Monday Night Football hanging overhead naturally raises the stakes. But, after a shaky start, the Bedford, Texas native settled in and made the most of his first return to his home state, turning in 262 total yards and three total touchdowns in a lopsided 38-10 Cardinals victory over the Cowboys.

"Me personally, I felt a little off all night. It wasn't, the butterflies for me weren't too much. I felt good all day, but I think we left a lot of things out there tonight," Murray told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "But you know, it was a great Monday night victory for us. Defense played well, offense played well. Can't ask for much more."

It wasn't a particularly efficient night for Murray, who completed just nine of 24 pass attempts for 188 yards, but he capitalized on most of his opportunities as they presented themselves, going three of four in the red zone.

Murray's first three drives totaled 25 net yards and ended in punts, signs that perhaps the spotlight caused the young QB to press his foot a little more on the gas than usual. Murray was afforded the chance to take advantage of Dallas' shoddy defense after Arizona's D forced consecutive short drives thanks to a pair of Ezekiel Elliott fumbles.

Murray connected with receiver Christian Kirk on a six-yard shovel pass for the game's first TD and running back Kenyan Drake﻿, who had a spectacular day, punched in another. After Dallas was forced to punt on its next drive, Murray needed just one play -- an 80-yard beauty of a pass to Kirk -- to put Arizona up, 21-0, before halftime. Three more second-half scoring drives -- one of which Murray finished for his 10th career rushing TD -- followed to give the Cards the emphatic win.

With Week 6 in the books, Murray is now 7-0 dating back to high school when playing on the Cowboys' home field, accounting for at least three touchdowns in all seven games, according to NFL Research. Always a reserved competitor, Murray downplayed his perfect stadium record when talking to Salters, but managed to admit that Monday night wasn't some run-of-the-mill win.

"It's special, I'm not gonna lie," Murray said. "I tried to not make it about me all week, 'cause it's not about me, it's about my team. And we came out here and got the job done against a good Cowboys team, but like you said, coming back home, I think anybody wants to get a win coming back home and I'm happy we did."

Related Content

news

Ezekiel Elliott after two-fumble night: 'This one is on me'

A scoreless game gave way to a Cardinals offensive blitz thanks to a pair of Ezekiel Elliott fumbles. It was the first game in Elliott's career in which he's lost multiple fumbles. 
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire turns in monster day vs. Bills ahead of Le'Veon Bell's arrival

A recent marquee addition to the Chiefs offense shifted the attention for a moment, but, on Monday night, all eyes were on rookie ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿.
news

What we learned from Monday's doubleheader

On a rainy Monday in upstate New York, the Chiefs were able to shut down the Bills and emerge with a win to improve to 5-1. And the night concluded with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals trouncing a befuddled Cowboys squad. 
news

Bill Belichick: George Kittle is 'as good as anybody that I've coached' or played against

49ers tight end George Kittle has plenty who praise him and that includes Bill Belichick ahead of the Patriots-49ers clash this week.
news

49ers HC Shanahan says RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) will 'most likely' head to IR

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 6 win 24-16 win over the Rams and is "most likely" headed to injured reserve.
news

Titans informed review of outbreak has concluded; fine possible

The NFL and NFL Players Association have informed the Tennessee Titans that their review of the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak has concluded, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, with a potential fine to come as penalization.
news

Week 6 Monday inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills; Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactive players for tonight's games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
news

Matt Nagy not satisfied with Bears' 5-1 start: 'We're not playing well offensively'

The Bears are good at getting off the field, but they just aren't good enough with the ball in their hands. Matt Nagy isn't pleased with the state of his offense despite Chicago's hot start in the standings.
news

Miles Sanders out this week for Eagles; Zach Ertz expected to miss a few weeks

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is out for this week with a knee injury while tight end Zach Ertz's ankle injury is expected to have him sidelined for a few weeks.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

The Bills are reconfiguring their defensive line ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs. Starting DE Trent Murphy and DT Harrison Phillips are inactive. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Panthers working remotely following unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests

The Carolina Panthers are working remotely after an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL