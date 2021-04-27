Around the NFL

Kyler Murray on whether he has any influence on Cardinals draft: 'I don't know why I wouldn't'

Published: Apr 27, 2021 at 09:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ sits as the foundational cornerstone of the Arizona Cardinals franchise. As such, the quarterback's opinion matters on a vast array of topics, including the draft.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Murray was asked whether he has any input on selections and whether GM Steve Keim considers the QB's opinion when making choices.

"I do believe I think I have an influence in it," Murray responded. "I don't know why I wouldn't. If you've got a guy at quarterback, you trust him and you want him to be the face of the franchise for a lot of years, I think he should have an influence. Everything is technically built around the quarterback. I think I have that relationship with Steve (Keim) and Kliff (Kingsbury). I'm excited to see what we do on Thursday."

Murray noted he's just as likely to voice his opinion about drafting a defensive player as he is a wide receiver. Arizona selects at No. 16 in the draft. With needs at corner and along the defensive line, the Cards have been projected to upgrade their defense on Thursday night.

The third-year quarterback's response is interesting juxtaposed to division-mate ﻿Russell Wilson﻿, whose offseason included a wide-ranging spat over how much influence the signal-caller should have within the franchise.

It's fair to note that Murray openly stumped for the Cards to draft former Oklahoma teammate ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ last year. Arizona selected linebacker ﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿.

Murray is coming off a season with highs and lows. He was in the MVP discussion early in the year. Injuries knocked him off course late as Arizona stumbled to the finish. Heading towards the 2021 season, the Cardinals brought in a plethora of veteran players, including J.J. Watt and A.J. Green, among others, in an effort to go all in. Murray's improvement in Year 3 is key to that plan.

Keim valuing Murray's opinion on certain players and topics is a healthy way for a franchise to operate. That doesn't mean the GM is allowing Murray to guide the operation. Rather, it underscores that the voice and opinion of the club's most important player is respected and should be heard, even if management goes in a different direction sometimes.

Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check outPFF's draft simulatorto play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

Related Content

news

Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'one of the many things' considered with No. 5 pick

The Bengals are poised to select an impact player at No. 5 who should immediately upgrade their offense. Whether it is offensive tackle Penei Sewell or receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the most significant topic of discussion.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Tuesday's news and notes

Alabama's Najee Harris, Clemson's Travis Etienne and North Carolina's Javonte Williams are the consensus top three running backs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing one of them at No. 24 overall, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.  
news

Falcons GM Fontenot on possible Julio Jones trade: 'You have to listen if people call on any player'

First-year Falcons GM Terry Fontenot was asked about the recent reports of Atlanta receiving trade calls for star wideout Julio Jones, and gave an honest assessment given the team's current cap situation.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Draft Week-palooza Day 1 

A room filled with some heroes – Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, starting with Sessler's elation over a pick at the draft 9 years ago
news

Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is 'our guy,' will 'be our quarterback for the foreseeable future'

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst discussed Aaron Rodgers' existing contract and where he fits into Green Bay's plans on Monday, doubling down on the team's conviction in continuing the Rodgers era.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Monday's news and notes

Having fallen a win shy of the Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admits it's always "tempting" to trade up to grab a difference maker. Titans GM Jon Robinson's eyeing draft talent that he can plug-and-play right away.
news

Baker Mayfield focused on winning over contract extension: 'Everything will happen how it should'

After the Browns recently picked up his fifth-year option, Baker Mayfield isn't concerned about a possible extension. The fourth-year QB believes that will come if he continues to win games for Cleveland.
news

John Lynch will 'always defer' to Kyle Shanahan on QBs; 49ers vow to make 'great decision' at No. 3

49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan tried to clarify their position ahead of Round 1 and cool down heated discussion and argument amongst fans regarding the No. 3 pick.
news

Roundup: Buccaneers exercise fifth-year option on DT Vita Vea

The Buccaneers have made another transaction involving one of last season's starters. Plus, other news Around the NFL is monitoring on Monday.
news

Former Steelers OL Marcus Gilbert announces retirement from NFL

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle ﻿Marcus Gilbert﻿ is officially calling in an end to his NFL career.
news

Kevin Colbert: Steelers prefer draft prospects who didn't opt out of 2020 season

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert spoke with reporters Monday, just three days before the opening round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he reiterated a stance he and Pittsburgh's front office had taken nearly a year ago.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW