Around the NFL

Kyler Murray no longer taking visit with Redskins

Published: Apr 16, 2019 at 11:03 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Kyler Murray will not be enjoying a trip to our nation's capitol, after all.

Previously scheduled to visit the Washington Redskins this week, Murray no longer has plans to make the trip, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported, per a source with knowledge of the situation, on Tuesday afternoon.

This is likely a sign that Murray or his representation is confident the reigning Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma will have been drafted by the time Washington picks at No. 15 in the first round.

Murray has long been predicted to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals due to how well he would presumably fit in to the offense of first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has stated the team hasn't made a decision yet, though.

And last week Murray took a visit to the New York Giants' facility and had a visit scheduled for the Redskins. As of now, a trip to D.C. is off the books as Murray will presumably be off the board for the Redskins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

