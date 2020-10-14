Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Steelers WR Chase Claypool among Players of the Week

Claypool had a sensational day on Sunday as his Steelers downed the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-29. Claypool had four total touchdowns, with one rushing and three receiving as part of a seven-catch, 110-yard outing to propel the still-undefeated Steelers.

Murray lifted the Cardinals to a 30-10 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, hitting on 27 of his 37 passes (73%) for 380 yards, a touchdown and a 103.4 QB rating. The fleet-footed Murray added 31 yards and a score via the ground.

Another remarkable rookie garnered weekly recognition, as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen racked up nine tackles in his squad's 27-3 win over the AFC North foe Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The biggest highlight for Queen came via a 53-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. It was one of two fumble recoveries for Queen, who also had a forced fumble.