Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Steelers WR Chase Claypool among Players of the Week

Published: Oct 14, 2020 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray certainly knows about making an impact as a rookie, evidence enough coming with him being the 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Perhaps it's fitting that Murray shares the latest weekly awards podium with a sensational rookie.

Murray has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, while Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool hauled in AFC Offensive Rookie of the Week.

Claypool had a sensational day on Sunday as his Steelers downed the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-29. Claypool had four total touchdowns, with one rushing and three receiving as part of a seven-catch, 110-yard outing to propel the still-undefeated Steelers.

Murray lifted the Cardinals to a 30-10 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, hitting on 27 of his 37 passes (73%) for 380 yards, a touchdown and a 103.4 QB rating. The fleet-footed Murray added 31 yards and a score via the ground.

Another remarkable rookie garnered weekly recognition, as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen racked up nine tackles in his squad's 27-3 win over the AFC North foe Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The biggest highlight for Queen came via a 53-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. It was one of two fumble recoveries for Queen, who also had a forced fumble.

Plenty of Miami Dolphins had impressive outings in their 43-17 trouncing of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but kicker Jason Sanders had a perfect showing and was thusly named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Sanders was on the mark all afternoon as he hit all four of his extra points and all five of his field goals, including one from 49 and another from 50 to tally 19 points.

A familiarly dominant presence took home NFC Defensive Player of the Week as Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman extraordinaire Aaron Donald was justly rewarded for his latest dominant performance. Donald had four sacks, four tackles, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble in L.A.'s 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team.

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz﻿' last kick on Monday night was of the game-winning variety, propelling his team to a 30-27 overtime triumph against the Los Angeles Chargers and himself to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Lutz was flawless on the night, converting all three of his field goal tries and all three of his extra points.

