Kyler Murray: Cardinals chemistry 'going to take time'

Published: Jun 26, 2019 at 03:01 AM
Kevin Patra

Kyler Murray knows Kliff Kingbury's offense better than most of his Arizona Cardinals teammates, but the rookie quarterback understands there are many strides to take to get their chemistry down pat.

Before throwing out the first pitch Tuesday at the Arizona Diamondbacks game, Murray told Fox Sports Arizona the team must continue to build on offseason workouts.

"Everybody is not on the same page like I was with my guys in college right now," Murray said. "I've only been here for a couple of months so it's going to take time, it's going to take reps. But I'm prepared for the ups and the downs, but so far for me it's been great. The guys have been very accepting of me and I can't wait to get the season started."

Through offseason workouts, Murray has been praised by coaches and teammates alike for his mental capacity to understand the offense, his dynamic, accurate passing ability and his ability to escape the pocket and be a playmaker.

Unpadded practices, however, are a place where an athlete like Murray should shine. The next big step will take place when the pads come on in training camp, the hitting starts, and the preseason gets underway.

"I think it will all be an adjustment," Murray said. "Just for all of us rookies, it'll be an adjustment. But I've always been confident in myself, just trust my abilities, trust what I can do on the football field along with coach Kingsbury's coaching, teaching me. I think us together along with the players that we have can be very dangerous."

The Kliff Kingsbury experiment will be one of the more intriguing plotlines once training camp opens. Its success or failure will depend heavily on Murray, and the QB building chemistry with his teammates quickly.

