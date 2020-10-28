Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield among Players of the Week

The No. 5 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Devin White had his best day as a pass rusher in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 45-20 trouncing of the Las Vegas Raiders. White racked up a career-high three sacks to go along with a forced fumble and 11 tackles to be recognized as NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week was hardly a surprise as it was won by Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker﻿. It's the latest recognition for Hekker after a brilliant performance in the Rams' 24-10 thumping of the Bears on Monday night. Hekker punted five times and each one was downed at or inside the opposing 10-yard line, as he pinned down the Bears over and over. Hekker averaged 44.2 yards per punt with a long of 63 that was downed at the 6. He had another that was downed at the 1.