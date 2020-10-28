Around the NFL

Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield among Players of the Week

Published: Oct 28, 2020
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Clutch performances in a pair of nail-biting division victories earned two of the NFL's bright and burgeoning signal-callers weekly acclaim.

Baker Mayfield had perhaps his best outing of the season to lead his Cleveland Browns over the Cincinnati Bengals prior to Kyler Murray rallying the Arizona Cardinals past the Seattle Seahawks in a captivating Sunday nighter.

On the heels of their impressive games, Mayfield was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and Murray was tabbed NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

In the Browns' 37-34 victory against the Bengals, Mayfield threw a career-high five touchdowns and wrapped up the second weekly honor of his career. Mayfield completed 78.6% (22-for-28) of his passes and threw for 297 yards and a 135.6 rating with one interception.

Murray battled late into Sunday evening before his Cardinals downed the Seahawks, 37-34, in overtime. A magnificent overall night was had by Murray, who had four total touchdowns. He completed 34 of 48 passes (70.8%) for 360 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and added 67 yards rushing and a score on the ground.

In the Buffalo Bills' 18-10 win over the New York Jets, defense led the way and defensive end Jerry Hughes﻿' standout performance garnered him AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Hughes posted six tackles, a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in an all-around stellar showing.

During the Kansas City Chiefs' 43-16 win against the Denver Broncos, K.C. scored in an array of ways, including a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Byron Pringle that led to Pringle being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Amazingly, it was the first and only kick return of Pringle's season.

The No. 5 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Devin White had his best day as a pass rusher in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 45-20 trouncing of the Las Vegas Raiders. White racked up a career-high three sacks to go along with a forced fumble and 11 tackles to be recognized as NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week was hardly a surprise as it was won by Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker﻿. It's the latest recognition for Hekker after a brilliant performance in the Rams' 24-10 thumping of the Bears on Monday night. Hekker punted five times and each one was downed at or inside the opposing 10-yard line, as he pinned down the Bears over and over. Hekker averaged 44.2 yards per punt with a long of 63 that was downed at the 6. He had another that was downed at the 1.

