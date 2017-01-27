Around the NFL

Kyle Williams preparing to return to Bills if wanted

Published: Jan 27, 2017 at 07:37 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Consider Bills veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams impressed with the new Bills regime.

The 33-year-old veteran and five-time Pro Bowler has already heard from head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, making him feel more than welcome should he opt to play again in 2017.

Williams is under contract for 2017, but told reporters after the season that he had some thinking to do when it came to his future.

"I've talked to our head guy a few times, D-coordinator, new D-line coach," Williams told me after AFC practice Friday. "I've been in contact with them and I've been picking their brain. They've been picking mine just kind of seeing the direction they're headed and the views of what we have. I've definitely had an ear back in Buffalo.

"(McDermott) seems to be on top of things. He's asking me the right questions and he's had some great answers for me. I think he's going to do well."

When asked if he had any indication of whether or not he was coming back, Williams sounded positive.

"You know, I really haven't thought about it right now. Just been down here and the first few weeks of the offseason I've just tried to reconnect with my family and everything like that. But I always take a month or so off then I'll get back to preparing like I'm going to be back in Buffalo and I'm going to play.

"Talking with them, they want me back and I'm just going to prepare like I am. We'll see where we end up."

Williams had another five sacks this year, on top of 42 solo tackles and 22 assists. Despite coming off a meniscus surgery in 2015, he played up to his Pro Bowl standard again in 2016 and was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded Bills defensive lineman this past year.

McDermott has had plenty of uses for versatile veterans in Carolina over the years, including the seemingly ageless Thomas Davis and defensive end Charles Johnson. Williams filled an obvious leadership void in Buffalo last season and could continue to serve as the heart of a potentially great defense under the new head coach. Bridge veterans are often essential to new head coaches looking to get their message across.

To some coaches, that might be worth the relatively high cap number (he'll count $8.3 million against Buffalo's salary cap next season). General manager Doug Whaley has a few space-generating moves he can make this offseason to justify the expense. At the moment, it seems like McDermott would appreciate it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between he and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hobbled QB Josh Allen will have limited participation in a Wednesday walk-through, according to coach Sean McDermott. The Bills star is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe.
news

Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among growing list of Browns positive for COVID-19

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. The result comes on the same morning Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski and five other players tested positive, and just one day after eight Browns players tested positive.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

The Browns said in a statement Wednesday that coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19. If he produces two negative tests before Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he would be cleared to coach.
news

Derek Carr on Raiders' playoff hopes: 'You're telling me that we have a chance'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, in discussing his club's playoff chances after losing five of its last six games, subconsciously channeled Dumb & Dumber: "It's not going to be easy, but you're telling me that we have a chance."
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, 49ers TE George Kittle lead NFL Players of the Week 

San Francisco tight end George Kittle and Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert are among the Players of the Week for Week 14.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW