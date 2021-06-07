Around the NFL

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan 'very glad' Julio Jones landed in AFC

Published: Jun 07, 2021 at 08:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On the day the blockbuster ﻿Julio Jones﻿ trade to the Tennessee Titans went down, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan verbalized the likely thought of an entire conference of coaches.

"I'm very glad he's in the AFC," Shanahan said Sunday after the trade went down, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "Good day."

The 49ers were rumored to be one of the teams considering a trade for Jones. Division rivals Seattle and, at one point, Los Angeles were also reportedly in the mix. If the Niners couldn't land Julio, Shanahan is relieved that at least he doesn't have to face the star receiver twice a year.

"It would have been a hell of a deal," Shanahan said of San Francisco potentially making that deal. "But my second-favorite choice is him being in the AFC. ... Number one, him not being in our division is a huge deal. The AFC is my second-favorite. Julio's the man, everyone knows how good he is. Tennessee got a hell of a player."

Shanahan coached Jones for two seasons in Atlanta, during which the star receiver was named a first-team All-Pro -- the only two times in his career. The Niners won't have to deal with Jones twice a year playing for a rival but do face the Titans on Thursday night in Week 16.

Shanahan's sentiment seeing Julio leave the NFC underscores how hotly contested the AFC has become.

The Titans just vaulted their offense into another stratosphere, pairing Jones with A.J. Brown. Kansas City has been to back-to-back Super Bowls behind ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿. Buffalo could be the Chiefs' biggest threat with MVP candidate ﻿Josh Allen﻿ and ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿. Baltimore still has ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿. Cleveland is awash in young studs, ready to make a deep playoff run. Pittsburgh could remain a double-digit-win squad if ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ can throw farther than eight yards. The Colts are a contender if ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ returns to form. The Chargers can make noise with ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ if it can figure out how to win a few close games. The Broncos are playoff-ready if the QB position finally gets solved. The Patriots restocked this offseason. The Dolphins have a ton of talent and can contend if ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ improves in Year 2. The Raiders have offensive weapons if the D finally improves. And that's before we even consider Cincinnati, Jacksonville, or New York, each with young QBs who can be wild cards in any playoff race.

The AFC is loaded.

The Jones trade continued the tipping of balance to the American Football Conference. Prepare for what is sure to be a heck of a playoff race.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Ex-Ravens safety Tony Jefferson signing with 49ers

Tony Jefferson is back. The former Baltimore Ravens safety is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers after an entire season out of football.
news

Greg Olsen's son, TJ, provides update following heart transplant: 'Thank you for thinking of me'

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, provided an update Monday following a heart transplant surgery.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown ecstatic about Julio Jones trade: 'It is going to raise my level of play'

After weeks of lobbying for his team to acquire Julio Jones from the Falcons, Titans wideout A.J. Brown got his wish on Sunday and believes the presence of a star WR will only elevate his game. 
news

Titans GM on Julio Jones' No. 1 goal: 'It wasn't about targets ... his goal is to win'

Titans general manager Jon Robinson spoke to reporters Sunday about the move to acquire Julio Jones and what he brings to Tennessee.
news

NFL players react to Falcons trading WR Julio Jones to Titans

﻿Julio Jones﻿ is officially out of Atlanta. Following weeks of trade speculation, the Falcons dealt the franchise icon to the Titans on Sunday. Jones' relocation, and the terms involved, had several players around the league buzzing on Twitter.
news

Falcons trade WR Julio Jones, future sixth-rounder to Titans for second- and fourth-round picks

Julio Jones gave the Atlanta Falcons a decade of dominance. They returned the favor by honoring his trade request. Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons have agreed to send their star wideout to the Titans, along with a 2023 sixth-round pick, in exchange for 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round picks.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 7-13): Chiefs sign RB Marcus Allen away from rival Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers situation 'has divided our fan base'

With the uncertainty surrounding ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ continuing to loom large, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy shared on Saturday that the ongoing saga has taken a toll on the Green Bay faithful.
news

Washington WR Terry McLaurin already building chemistry with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: 'Fitz is fun'

Terry McLaurin was able to get a feel for new QB Ryan Fitzpatrick during OTAs, and the Washington WR likes what he sees so far.
news

Rams punter Johnny Hekker embraces competition entering tenth season

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has maintained his job as the Rams punter for the past nine seasons, but the four-time All-Pro embracing the competition ahead of 2021.
news

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain. Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with Bashaud Breeland, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW