Kyle Shanahan: I second-guessed Super Bowl calls, too

INDIANAPOLIS -- New 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watched the second half of Atlanta's Super Bowl loss the day after.
"Mainly with the second half to watch through it so I could ... when you see things live, you want to make sure watching the tape you confirm what you saw," he told reporters here at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. "It went pretty much how I thought. I haven't gotten back to the first half yet. Other things have been more important right now.
"But, no, the Super Bowl was a great experience. I know it didn't work out the way we wanted. Every time it ends that way, you're going to second guess everything that you did. I'm proud of what we did, why we did the things we did. One thing I learned from it is I hope that opportunity comes again, because it's a fun thing to be a part of. It makes you realize how special it is to get a win there."
Hopefully for the final time, Shanahan was asked if he regretted not running the football more in the second half.
"Yeah, I second guess just like all you guys do. Any time a play doesn't work, you say, 'Damn, I wish I called one that works,'" he said. "But the reasons for calling those, and why we did that and what we were thinking, I don't second guess that at all."
What was impressive on Wednesday was seeing current Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, general manager Thomas Dimitroff and Shanahan all come out and show how non-bitter they were. We wrote about Quinn's performance earlier in the day and Shanahan, while in a different set of circumstances, also handled questions about the game quite well.
Sometimes we fall for a good acting job, but there might be something to the culture Atlanta facilitated under those coaches and executives that lends itself to getting over the heartbreaking loss faster. Shanahan has far bigger things to worry about now, anyway, but did not seem shaken by the prodding into his Super Bowl decision-making.