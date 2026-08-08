Kyle Shanahan intends to coach 49ers' preseason opener, is 'close' to same routine after car crash

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made a surprise media appearance on Saturday and told reporters he intends to coach in the team's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 13.

Shanahan, who suffered three broken ribs, a broken hand, a broken nose and sustained a concussion in a July 14 car crash, also said he was close to returning to his normal routine after having to limit his coaching duties at the start of training camp.

“As far as the important stuff, I feel it’s at about 100 percent," Shanahan said. "The biggest thing I’ve learned with this stuff when you deal with fatigue and headaches and stuff, if I kind of do everything I pay for it in some ways later. That’s the routine I’ve found. … I haven’t missed anything of film. I watch every single play with the coaches after, with the players. I have had a few team meetings. Normally, I do it every day. I do lose a little when I do stuff like that, so I’ve just picked and choosed a little bit more. But as far as the film and everything, being out there for all the practice periods of going against each other, those to me are the most important things in my job, and I’ve been able to do those every day.”