Kyle Shanahan intends to coach 49ers' preseason opener, is 'close' to same routine after car crash
"GMFB" on what do you make of the San Francisco 49ers amid training camp injuries.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made a surprise media appearance on Saturday and told reporters he intends to coach in the team's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 13.
Shanahan, who suffered three broken ribs, a broken hand, a broken nose and sustained a concussion in a July 14 car crash, also said he was close to returning to his normal routine after having to limit his coaching duties at the start of training camp.
“As far as the important stuff, I feel it’s at about 100 percent," Shanahan said. "The biggest thing I’ve learned with this stuff when you deal with fatigue and headaches and stuff, if I kind of do everything I pay for it in some ways later. That’s the routine I’ve found. … I haven’t missed anything of film. I watch every single play with the coaches after, with the players. I have had a few team meetings. Normally, I do it every day. I do lose a little when I do stuff like that, so I’ve just picked and choosed a little bit more. But as far as the film and everything, being out there for all the practice periods of going against each other, those to me are the most important things in my job, and I’ve been able to do those every day.”
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Assistant head coach Chris Foerster and San Francisco's team coordinators have been sharing some of the head-coaching responsibilities as Shanahan works his way back to 100 percent.
At the time Shanahan's crash became public knowledge, general manager John Lynch said there was no timetable for Shanahan's full return but that he didn't anticipate the head coach would miss San Francisco's Week 1 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.
Should everything work out, Shanahan, heading into his 10th season with the team and looking to build off a 12-5 record in 2025, also won't miss any of the club's preseason outings on the way to kicking off the '26 campaign.
Shanahan, who moved on to give more typical team updates as part of his news conference, also provided intel on his overall recovery as he continues to get into the normal swing of things.
“I’m doing real good," he said. "My body feels good. Just got to get this annoying cast off. My ribs feel good except when I sneeze, and my head feels so much better. Concussions do linger a little bit. The only things I really deal with now are just headaches and fatigue. That’s why I’m not always on the exact same routine, but pretty close.”