Around the NFL

Kyle Shanahan 'can't wait' to get Josh Gordon back

Published: Nov 14, 2014 at 12:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

One more game, and then the Cleveland Browns can take the Ferrari out of the NFL-imposed suspension garage and out for a spin.

On Monday, following the Browns' Sunday tilt with the Houston Texans, receiver Josh Gordon will return from his 10-game suspension, and his team is itching to have him back.

"I know that's next week, and I can't wait to get him back,'' said offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said, per The Plain Dealer. "I'm looking forward to it.''

Numerous teammates expressed their excitement getting the 2013 league-leading receiver back in play.

"Man, it could be dangerous, adding him to the mix like that,'' said linebacker Karlos Dansby. "It gives us another weapon. Sky's the limit. Sky's the limit for this offense when we get him back into the fold.''

Shanahan's unit has exceeded expectations while missing three Pro Bowl selections for considerable chunks of the season: Gordon, tight end Jordan Cameron (concussion) and center Alex Mack (broken leg). (Are you ready for the "Kyle Shanahan head coaching candidacy" campaigns? They're coming.)

Shanahan said he'd be "surprised" if Gordon wasn't ready for full-time duty from the jump, but he knows it takes time to get into football shape. When Gordon is ready, the Browns will feed their big playmaker. 

"I haven't seen him out on the football field since training camp, so we'll have to see where he's at physically and everything,'' Shanahan said. "We'll try to get him in there, and as soon as he's ready to go, we'll make sure to work to get him the ball."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 11 game and recaps the Dolphins' key victory over the Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Packers' upset win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a shocking 48-32 upset win on Sunday to advance to the NFC Divisional Round, where they will travel to face the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.
news

Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta (knee) active Sunday vs. Rams

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is active for the Detroit Lions' Super Wild Card Weekend game with the visiting Los Angeles Rams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers arrive in Buffalo for Monday's rescheduled wild-card game vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers have arrived in Buffalo, N.Y., for Monday's rescheduled wild-card game versus the Bills, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported on Sunday.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday inactives for 2023 NFL season

The official inactives for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2023 NFL season.
news

Packers WR Christian Watson (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (ankle) active vs. Cowboys

Packers WR Christian Watson, who hasn't played since Dec. 3 due to a hamstring injury, is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
news

Tyreek Hill believes Dolphins can learn from loss to Chiefs: 'We just can't be a bunch of front-runners'

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill believes Miami has the the right core of players to reach their Super Bowl aspirations, especially if they can learn from the lessons presented to them in the 26-7 defeat. 
news

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy announces he intends to enter the 2024 NFL Draft

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, fresh off leading the Wolverines to a national title, announced he intends to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco 'super grateful' for opportunity after wild-card loss to Texans

After suffering a 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco says he's "super grateful" for the opportunity to play with the team.
news

Chris Jones after Chiefs shut down Dolphins in sub-zero temperatures: 'In defense I trust'

On a bitter cold night, the Kansas City Chiefs' most dominant unit -- its defense -- nullified Miami's high-octane offense, holding the Dolphins to 264 total yards and a single score in a 26-7 statement win to reach the AFC Divisional Round for a sixth straight season.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Dolphins on Super Wild Card Weekend

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have advanced to their sixth consecutive AFC Divisional Round after a huge win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

C.J. Stroud on Texans' wild-card rout over Browns: 'This is a dream come true'

The Houston Texans dominated Cleveland in all phases during Saturday's opening game of Super Wild Card Weekend, riding a hot start by rookie C.J. Stroud and a defense intent on scoring points of its own to a 45-14 win over the Browns.