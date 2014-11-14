Kyle Shanahan 'can't wait' to get Josh Gordon back

One more game, and then the Cleveland Browns can take the Ferrari out of the NFL-imposed suspension garage and out for a spin.
On Monday, following the Browns' Sunday tilt with the Houston Texans, receiver Josh Gordon will return from his 10-game suspension, and his team is itching to have him back.
"I know that's next week, and I can't wait to get him back,'' said offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said, per The Plain Dealer. "I'm looking forward to it.''
Numerous teammates expressed their excitement getting the 2013 league-leading receiver back in play.
"Man, it could be dangerous, adding him to the mix like that,'' said linebacker Karlos Dansby. "It gives us another weapon. Sky's the limit. Sky's the limit for this offense when we get him back into the fold.''
Shanahan's unit has exceeded expectations while missing three Pro Bowl selections for considerable chunks of the season: Gordon, tight end Jordan Cameron (concussion) and center Alex Mack (broken leg). (Are you ready for the "Kyle Shanahan head coaching candidacy" campaigns? They're coming.)
Shanahan said he'd be "surprised" if Gordon wasn't ready for full-time duty from the jump, but he knows it takes time to get into football shape. When Gordon is ready, the Browns will feed their big playmaker.
"I haven't seen him out on the football field since training camp, so we'll have to see where he's at physically and everything,'' Shanahan said. "We'll try to get him in there, and as soon as he's ready to go, we'll make sure to work to get him the ball."
