Around the NFL

Kyle Rudolph: Trade is 'not what we're hoping for'

Published: May 13, 2019 at 07:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

For the first time in his career, Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has an uncertain future heading into his ninth professional season.

The Vikings used a second-round pick on tight end Irv Smith Jr., who is arguably viewed as the 29-year-old Rudolph's heir-apparent. And then Rudolph became the subject of trade speculation late last week after extension talks broke down between the team and his agent.

Rudolph, however, has a firm grasp of his situation, telling reporters Monday that it isn't hard for him to block the outside noise and his preference is to stay with his current team.

"I've stated it many times: my family, myself, we want to be here, and we're going to do everything we can to be here," Rudolph said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. "But that doesn't mean that if the alternative happens, and we do get traded, change happens.

"We've been so fortunate to be in one place for eight years that you don't really realize how many guys change teams on a yearly basis. Obviously, that's not what we're hoping for. We've been very fortunate to be in one place for going on nine years and this is home for us. It's going to be home for us, and that's the way we want it to be."

Like a vast majority of personnel decisions on the business side of football, whether Rudolph stays or goes could ultimately boil down to money, a point head coach Mike Zimmer alluded to Monday at a golf outing.

"I've had conversations with Kyle and quite honestly I really love all my players," Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "We expect Kyle to be here, but sometimes business gets in the way."

Rudolph enters the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $7.2 million in 2019. When including bonuses, the Vikings are set to pay the tight end an estimated $7.6 million, a figure that makes him the team's fifth-highest paid offensive player.

As to the state of the breakdown in extension negotiations, Rudolph didn't have an update for reporters but said his agent and Vikings general manager Rick Spielman are working "really hard to figure out something."

The challenge on the Vikings' end surrounds only having $738,054 as of Monday morning in available salary cap room, which ranks as the lowest amount in the league.

"We're in a tough situation as a team," Rudolph said. "You can't keep everybody, you can't pay everybody."

In the meantime, Rudolph appears content to continue showing up for work until there's resolution.

He also liked the selection of Smith given the potential use of more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) groupings for the offense, which could feature Rudolph and Smith on the field at the same time.

"I think he can help our offense," Rudolph said. "The term mismatch gets thrown around a lot. And being in 11 personnel [one running back, one tight end] and having three wide receivers, you can be a pass-catching tight end and you're not necessarily creating mismatches because there's an extra DB on the field.

"For us to have both of us on the field at the same time, that's how you create mismatches. That's how teams have kind of dictated things to defenses. When we have two tight ends on the field we can dictate the tempo, the play. We have control and not the defense."

Rudolph's vision of playing alongside Smith coming to fruition will obviously require him to be on the team when the regular season begins. And that desired scenario remains to be seen.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett communicates 'nonstop' with Russell Wilson: 'We're joined at the hip'

The Broncos had been in search of a QB for years. Russell Wilson was looking for a new NFL home for at least a year. That explains the pure joy emanating out of Denver in the aftermath of their alliance. First-year HC Nathaniel Hackett said he and his new QB are already in constant communication.
news

Frank Reich: 'Unfair' to make Carson Wentz 'the scapegoat' for Colts' disappointing season

Colts head coach Frank Reich isn't pointing the finger at Carson Wentz for the Colts' woes in 2021 despite trading the QB away this offseason.
news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: Trading WR Davante Adams 'tough for me personally'

Speaking with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday, the Packers head coach opened up about the team trading star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to the Raiders.
news

Colts coach Frank Reich on acquiring QB Matt Ryan: 'We needed each other'

Colts HC Frank Reich describes the process of acquiring Matt Ryan, who is the Colts' fifth starting quarterback in as many seasons. 
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'would've turned over every stone' for a QB had Tom Brady stayed retired

Tom Brady was always the apple of Bruce Arians' eye this offseason. But if the legendary quarterback was going to remain retired, the Buccaneers were prepared to go all-in on acquiring another starter. The process, in fact, had already begun.
news

Bills' Sean McDermott looking for Josh Allen to run less in 2022: 'We want to evolve'

As Josh Allen prepares for his fifth NFL season, his coach expects him to continue improving. Sean McDermott also wants his superstar QB to do it in a slightly different manner. That is, he wants Allen to run less.
news

Raiders' Chandler Jones: Playing alongside Maxx Crosby is 'dangerous' for opposing QBs

Newly signed Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones expressed his excitement to play alongside pass rusher ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ and it was part of his decision to play in Las Vegas. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 26

The Chiefs plan to sign former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Opportunity to make an 'immediate impact' factored into signing with Chiefs

Newly signed Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling believes being a vertical threat will make for a seamless fit into Kansas City's offense. 
news

Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'

Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.
news

Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations

Browns GM Andrew Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Friday for the first time since Watson was acquired via trade from the Texans. Berry said the team did "as much work as possible" looking into Watson's allegations and character, while Watson maintained his innocence and said, "I don't have any regrets." 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 25

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is returning to the team that drafted him in 2017 after the Detroit Lions signed him to a free-agent deal. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW