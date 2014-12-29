 Skip to main content
Kyle Orton informs Buffalo Bills he's retiring

Published: Dec 29, 2014 at 02:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Kyle Orton threatened to retire after last season. This year he's actually retiring.

The Buffalo Bills announced the man who quarterbacked them for the final 12 games of the season is calling it quits after 10 NFL seasons.

"I just have been going at it for 10 years and it's just a family decision and I've decided to get home and be a dad and call it a day," Orton said in a statement.

Orton was due $5.5 million next year. The contract was voidable, but there was a very strong chance the Bills would have wanted the veteran back, at least through the offseason.

Orton finished 2014 with a 64.2 completion percentage, 3,018 yards, 18 touchdowns to 10 interceptions and an 87.8 passer rating.

Buffalo is left with the disappointing EJ Manuel at quarterback and no first-round pick.

Coach Doug Marrone didn't show faith in the second-year quarterback, yanking him after four lackluster games to start the year -- and not even giving Manuel a progress check in a meaningless Week 17 game. If significant progress isn't made by the young signal-caller this offseason, the Bills organization could be in trouble.

With the rest of the roster ready to make a playoff push, Buffalo remains a quarterback away from being a legit contender in the AFC.

The desperation to win before the window closes, coupled with the cap space to make a move, could lead the Bills' brass to make a big offseason splash, like trading for Jay Cutler.

Orton was never the long-term answer, but his retirement now tosses more uncertainty to the situation.

