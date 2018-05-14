Kyle Lauletta could be crucial to Giants' Saquon Barkley gamble

There is also the matter of Davis Webb, the third-round draft pick from last year who was well thought of by the prior regime -- but who never got a chance to get on the field. Webb and Lauletta will compete to be Manning's backup. And Manning, to his considerable credit, will be a good and helpful mentor, as he has been to all the quarterbacks with whom he has played in New York. Still, Lauletta eventually ascending to the starting job remains a long shot -- for every Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott, fourth-rounders who flourished, there are many more Ryan Nassibs and Matt Barkleys. Considering the very public votes of confidence in the current QB1 and Manning's durability, we are unlikely to know where Lauletta falls on that spectrum any time soon -- as long as the offense performs the way Gettleman is banking on.