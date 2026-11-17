Kyle Hamilton: Ravens 'disgracing' standard after loss to Chargers
The Baltimore Ravens sank further into the pit of despair with their fifth consecutive loss on Monday, this time at home in prime time to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20.
“The standard’s been what it is around here since ’96, and right now we are disgracing those standards, as leaders, as players and as a team,” safety Kyle Hamilton said, via the Baltimore Sun. “Whatever flak we get is warranted.
“At the end of the day, the talk is the talk. All the talking that’s been going on is all just talk. If you don’t go out there and do what you’re supposed to do, stop the run, nobody really cares, and stuff like this just stops mattering.”
The offense has obvious issues. Lamar Jackson’s latest injury saps the unit of their field-tilting MVP. The offensive line has been a mess, and the running game can’t get going. Monday night, Derrick Henry rushed for a measly 10 yards on 10 carries while plunging in two short touchdowns. It marked the second-fewest rushing yards in any game of his career with double-digit carries -- he rushed for just 9 yards on 16 carries against the Texans in Week 15 of the 2023 season with the Titans.
Despite recently acquired starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett being in town a single week, the Ravens threw 49 times on Monday night. Brissett went 33 of 49 for 340 yards, an interception and two sacks taken. Fifteen runs to 49 passes is a bizarre ratio considering they were down at most 10 points throughout the game and, it’s not as if the Chargers entered with an otherworldly run defense (122.0 rush yards per game allowed, ranking 20th).
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The defensive issues are harder to pin down. The names on the Ravens D suggest, on paper, they should be much better than they have been. Hamilton, Trey Hendrickson, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Calais Campbell, Nate Wiggins, Nnamdi Madubuike, Mike Green, etc. Yet they rank in the bottom tier in points allowed and middling in every other aspect. Monday night, they made a previously feckless Chargers offense look competent.
There are no easy answers for Jesse Minter.
“I just really told the team, like, honestly, we have a two-game stretch before our bye to stay alive,” the first-year coach said. “That’s really where it’s at, from a numbers standpoint [and] from a postseason standpoint, and then also just [that] you’re evaluating everything.”
Ravens fans collectively channeling Jim Mora: Playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs?! I just hope we can win a game!
The fifth straight loss has cemented the Ravens' status in the AFC North cellar at 4-6, two games behind the 6-4 Browns and 10th in the conference. Baltimore isn’t eliminated, but a home loss to the worst team in the league felt like an elimination game.
“You have to look inside, look at yourself, look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘What do you want out of this? Do you just want to get through the year and be a whatever team?' That’s fine, but you shouldn’t be here,” Hamilton said. “I don’t know, at some point you have to just decide about your manhood and what you want out of your job.”
The Ravens face the 4-5 Panthers and 3-6 Texans before their Week 13 bye. Two more losses would all but cement their second straight season out of the postseason.