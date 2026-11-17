The Baltimore Ravens sank further into the pit of despair with their fifth consecutive loss on Monday, this time at home in prime time to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20.

“The standard’s been what it is around here since ’96, and right now we are disgracing those standards, as leaders, as players and as a team,” safety Kyle Hamilton said, via the Baltimore Sun. “Whatever flak we get is warranted.

“At the end of the day, the talk is the talk. All the talking that’s been going on is all just talk. If you don’t go out there and do what you’re supposed to do, stop the run, nobody really cares, and stuff like this just stops mattering.”

The offense has obvious issues. Lamar Jackson’s latest injury saps the unit of their field-tilting MVP. The offensive line has been a mess, and the running game can’t get going. Monday night, Derrick Henry rushed for a measly 10 yards on 10 carries while plunging in two short touchdowns. It marked the second-fewest rushing yards in any game of his career with double-digit carries -- he rushed for just 9 yards on 16 carries against the Texans in Week 15 of the 2023 season with the Titans.

Despite recently acquired starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett being in town a single week, the Ravens threw 49 times on Monday night. Brissett went 33 of 49 for 340 yards, an interception and two sacks taken. Fifteen runs to 49 passes is a bizarre ratio considering they were down at most 10 points throughout the game and, it’s not as if the Chargers entered with an otherworldly run defense (122.0 rush yards per game allowed, ranking 20th).