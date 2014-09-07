Kurt Warner: Tom Brady's style in pocket has lengthened career

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner said Sunday that Tom Brady's style of play has helped to lengthen the New England Patriots quarterback's career.
"If you can play the game later in your career very similar to how you played earlier in your career, then it bodes well for you to play longer and play better longer," the NFL Network analyst told NFL Media Player Safety Correspondent Andrea Kremer. "I'm interested in seeing some of these young quarterbacks coming in the league, the Russell Wilsons, the Colin Kaepernicks. How long can they play? Or do they have to change their game to develop to become pocket passers?
"But, yeah, I believe a guy like Tom, Peyton (Manning), Drew Brees, those guys play the game the same way they have played it for 10 years. With the rule changes ... it's going to allow them to play better, longer."
During an earlier interview with Kremer, Brady said he wanted to keep playing as long as he was able to play at a high level. Kremer asked Warner if it's easier when the decision is made for you because of knee injuries or multiple concussions.
"I'm not sure about medical reasons, but I always thought when I was playing that God would hit me over the head with a 2x4 and let me know when's the right time to walk away," he said. "Something has to show. And I think there's different factors.
"For me, the expectations outweighed the enjoyment of the game. I was expected to do something every time (I played). ... (Sometimes) I just cannot do what I want to do."
During the interview with Kremer that aired earlier during "NFL GameDay," Brady said he will play until he isn't a great asset to his team -- no matter which team it is.
"I want to bring a lot of value to a team that I am playing for," Brady said. "If the team doesn't feel like I'm a value to them, then maybe there's another team out there that may see that."
While Brady wouldn't commit to playing for another team besides the Patriots, he said many great players -- from Michael Jordan to Joe Montana -- finished their careers with teams other than the ones with which they achieved stardom. He said he realizes he could get could get cut one day by the Patriots.
"This is the NFL," he said. "It has happened to everybody, so why would I not think it would happen to me?
"Hopefully, a team could value what I bring to it and then you'll try to go out there for as long as you can and do it. But if a team doesn't see that, then the NFL's supply-and-demand. That's what it's always been."