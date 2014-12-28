Kurt Warner: Peyton's struggles are rhythm issues

"I think the biggest thing is rhythm," the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback said on NFL GameDay Morning."What they did after the Rams game is, they said, 'Hey we need to run the football more. So we're going to call more designed runs. We're going to put situations out there where Peyton can't do what Peyton does. He can't just change plays and call the best play. We're going to call a run and run a run.' I think that's taking him a little out of rhythm."