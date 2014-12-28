Around the NFL

Kurt Warner: Peyton's struggles are rhythm issues

Published: Dec 28, 2014 at 02:19 AM

Kurt Warner doesn't see Peyton Manning's recent struggles as a product of age.

"I think the biggest thing is rhythm," the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback said on NFL GameDay Morning."What they did after the Rams game is, they said, 'Hey we need to run the football more. So we're going to call more designed runs. We're going to put situations out there where Peyton can't do what Peyton does. He can't just change plays and call the best play. We're going to call a run and run a run.' I think that's taking him a little out of rhythm."

Over his last four games, Manning has just four touchdown passes to five interceptions and has had a passer rating under 80. His completion percentage is also down from his career average.

Perhaps to Warner's point, Denver has had just one game over the last four where Manning attempted more passes than the Broncos running backs had rushes.

Although it could simply be a problem of Manning suffering from flu-like symptoms and a banged-up hip, it will be interesting to see how consistent the Broncos remain with their rushing numbers with the season on the line. Denver has had enough of a buffer in the division to be able to tinker with its offense and build it more for the winter months.

But if it's truly taking Manning out of his rhythm, expect No. 18 to air it out again soon.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 16 game and breaks down the playoff picture. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

The Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as the new defensive coordinator on DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will look to prove he's one of the upper echelon at his position on Sunday when he shares the field with one of the elite to ever play tight end, Travis Kelce.

news

Chiefs largely deflect dynasty talk heading into Super Bowl LVII

Do the Kansas City Chiefs need to win Super Bowl LVII to be considered a dynasty? NFL.com's Kevin Patra pondered that question this week in Arizona, speaking with several Chiefs veterans, but Kansas City is more interested in taking care of business first this Sunday.

news

With season of frustration behind them, Fletcher Cox, ferocious Eagles defense ready to take on Chiefs

Fletcher Cox and the Eagles defensive front has embraced defensive coordinator Jonathan Ganno's scheme and it's shown with a massive 2022 turnaround.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at the annual NFL Honors from the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, just days ahead of the Arizona Super Bowl.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

A record-breaking season has landed Patrick Mahomes another prestigious honor: NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes was named the 2022 AP NFL MVP on Thursday night at NFL Honors in Phoenix.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. The group includes first-time eligible candidates Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith earns AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors

Seahawks QB Geno Smith was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors" in Phoenix.

news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll named AP NFL Coach of the Year after leading Big Blue back to playoffs

On Thursday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was recognized for his quick turnaround after being named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year during "NFL Honors" in Phoenix.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner wins AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was named The Associated Press 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home the Associated Press 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at "NFL Honors."

news

Niners DE Nick Bosa named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night at "NFL Honors."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE