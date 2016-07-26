Kurt Coleman, Panthers reach three-year extension

Around the NFL

While defensive tackle Kawann Short remains at a contract impasse with the Carolina Panthers, veteran safety Kurt Coleman has landed a new deal.

The Panthers signed Coleman on a three-year extension, the team announced Wednesday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport adds the deal has a total value of $17 million with $7 million guaranteed.

A special teamer and part-time starter in Philadelphia and Kansas City for five NFL seasons prior to his 2015 breakout campaign in Charlotte, Coleman is emblematic of general manager Dave Gettleman's uncanny knack for identifying under-the-radar free agents.

To the credit of head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, the Panthers have been successful with a plug-and-play approach, bringing out the full potential of journeymen in the defensive backfield.

Coleman earned the raise after a breakout season featuring seven interceptions, including a stretch of picks in four consecutive games while flashing Pro Bowl form.

With veteran Roman Harper out of the picture, Coleman is poised to take over a leadership role in Carolina's revamped secondary.

