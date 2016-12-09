Around the NFL

Kuechly questionable, must pass final concussion test

Published: Dec 09, 2016

Ron Rivera has his fingers crossed.

The Panthers coach told reporters Friday that linebacker Luke Kuechly should be "good to go" on Sunday if he passes his final test in the concussion protocol. Kuechly, who is listed as questionable to play against the Chargers, has missed the previous two games while in the protocol.

Rivera added the same sentiment applies to safety Kurt Coleman and cornerback Daryl Worley, who are both in the protocol and are questionable to play. Linebacker Mario Addison, Carolina's most disruptive defender this season aside from Kuechly, is also questionable with a foot injury.

Kuechly returned in practice this week in a limited capacity for the first time since Week 11.

The linebacker's absence has been felt in pass coverage the past few weeks, but Carolina won't rush the All-Pro back. Kuechly was sidelined 34 days last season with a concussion and broke into tears immediately following his latest head injury.

