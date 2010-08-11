Kubiak: Texans talked to Schobel, but nothing is imminent

Kubiak discussed the Texans' interest in the free-agent defensive end/linebacker, whom the Buffalo Bills released a week ago after he waffled about retirement during the offseason.
"Nothing has changed. We're still in the informational process," Kubiak told the Texans' official Web site. "I talked to him the other day.
"It's just a matter of every day, what does Aaron want to do? Where does he want to do it? We'll stay part of that process."
How long Schobel's decision-making process will take is anyone's guess.
"As far as when, where, how, whatever, I don't know," Kubiak said.