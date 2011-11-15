Kubiak says Texans will know more about Schaub next week

Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak wouldn't confirm Tuesday that Matt Schaub is sidelined by a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, and he's not ready to pull the plug on his quarterback's season quite yet.
"Everything I'm being told is we're still evaluating the injury," Kubiak told reporters Tuesday, per the team's official website. "That's going to go on for probably about a week, and then at some point next week, we'll know whether he has a chance to come back or he doesn't."
Kubiak already has ruled out Schaub for the Texans' next game -- following their bye against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 -- but clearly the team is holding out hope the quarterback can play again this season. NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported the Texanswill exhaust all possibilities before making a decision to place Schaub on season-ending injured reserve.
"There's a lot of things reported," Kubiak said Monday. "He's going to be in a boot throughout this week, and then the evaluation process will continue."
While the Texans hold out for good news regarding Schaub's return, they're pinning their immediate future on a confident Matt Leinart.