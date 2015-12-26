Kubiak says Peyton Manning's workout went well

Earlier this week Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said Peyton Manning would have a "big" workout on Saturday to evaluate the quarterback's progress in his rehab from a partially torn plantar fascia in his left foot.
"(Peyton) worked really hard this morning conditioning wise and throwing wise," Kubiak said, via the Denver Post. "... I thought it was a really good week."
Manning threw and worked out Saturday, but Kubiak reiterated he's not looking ahead to what it might mean moving forward.
Manning was ruled out earlier in the week. Brock Osweiler will make his sixth start of the season Monday night versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Media's James Palmer reported that the only difference in Saturday's workout and the quarterback's earlier work this week is Kubiak watched this one in person as opposed to watching the film. If any importance was connected, it was strictly how Manning's foot feels coming out of the final workout of the week and there was nothing larger Saturday in terms of the workload of the session or added overall value.
When asked about why he labeled it a "big" workout earlier in the week, Kubiak quipped: "I need to shut up."
Manning returned to practice on a limited basis last week, but suffered a setback and had to sit out last Friday. This week he has worked on the side and rehabbed.
Per Palmer, Manning is back to the same point of his recovery as he was two weeks ago when he was doing these exact same morning workouts with the training staff.