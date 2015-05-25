Kubiak: Post-TD play calling 'will change a great deal'

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak is preparing for changes in the wake of the NFL's new extra point and two-point conversion rules.
Last week, owners approved the Competition Committee's proposal to move the extra point to the 15-yard line after decades of spotting the ball at the two-yard line. The owners also tweaked the two-point conversion, giving defenses the opportunity to score two points on a turnover and runback.
Kubiak said the Broncos have had internal talks about the possibility of adding a two-point specialist and added that he plans to carve out time in practice to work on two-point attempts and the defense of those plays.
The Broncos went for two just twice last season, converting both attempts. The Competition Committee expects there to be a 93 to 94 percent conversion rate on extra points in 2015. How often coaches roll the dice on two-point plays has become one of the more intriguing subplots of the new season.
